Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/19/21)

- Well that was quick….Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost announced their pregnancy 2 days ago and had the baby YESTERDAY! The baby is a boy and his name is Cosmo! See Colin’s ANNOUNCEMENT HERE
- Destiny’s Child changed the header photos on their Twitter and Facebook accounts, and fans are freaking out that a REUNION IS HAPPENING?!?!?
- Fans are FUMING after old interview surfaces where Alex Trebek PICKED who he wanted to host “Jeopardy!” after him! He named a CNN SENIOR LEGAL ANALYST, Lauren Coates!
- Owen Wilson opened up about his SUICIDE ATTEMPT in 2007 and how his brother helped him through it, he said Andrew would get up with him every morning and write up schedules for the day so, “life seemed at first manageable and then, at some point, a long time later, actually good.”
- Jennifer Lopez is reportedly CUTTING ALL business ties with Alex Rodriguez
- Liam Payne is reportedly BACK with model Maya Henry, after they called off their engagement back in June
- Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Machine Gun Kelly, and Camila Cabello will PERFORM at the “VMAs”
- Someone offered Kendall Jenner a $100 TIP when she was serving her tequila to customers at a bar in the Hamptons
- Alyssa Milano thanked the FIRST RESPONDERS who showed up when her Uncle Mitch had a heart attack while driving
- Jennifer Hudson is “very proud” of “Cats”, and she thinks it’s MISUNDERSTOOD
- Kim Kardashian says visiting her sister Kourtney at the University of Arizona convinced her that she never wanted to be a “WILD PARTY GIRL“
- Michael Keaton talked about playing Batman AGAIN in “The Flash” movie
- Jason Momoa said he cannot live without his kids’ STUFFED ANIMALS . . . a piglet named Piggy Pig Spirit and a bison named Potato…they sleep in bed with him when he’s away from his kids.