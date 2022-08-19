Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/19/22)

- PICS: Wedding prep begins at Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate ahead of Jennifer Lopez nuptials! Here’s everything we know about the 3 DAY EVENT!
Wedding prep begins at Ben Affleck's Georgia estate ahead of Jennifer Lopez nuptials https://t.co/4v7H2oFs6F pic.twitter.com/P7ppaMcizZ
— Page Six (@PageSix) August 18, 2022
- VIDEO: North West looks confused after spotting someone who looks just like her mum
@gzb_21
Replying to @elisabeth6336 kids probably don’t know who she is, so they probably wondering who is she but in WOW for the moment😂 #cl #chaelincl #fypシ
♬ Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS) – Doja Cat
- Kylie Jenner was almost named KENNEDY!
- PICS: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde kiss at NYC gym before date night
- VIDEO: Nick Cannon dancing to Mariah Carey’s “Emotions” with their daughter Monroe
- VIDEO: John Legend’s son Miles zoom-bombed him
- ‘Ted Lasso’ star Juno Temple aka Keeley admits she doesn’t always know when she’s TELLING A JOKE on the show
- Brad Pitt settled with Make It Right NOLA homeowners for $20.5 MILLION
- Jonah Hill DELETES his Instagram account amid anxiety attack revelation
- JoJo Siwa is SINGLE AGAIN
- A certain question about Captain America’s VIRGINITY has been cleared up, thanks to “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”
- Missy Elliott TEAMED UP with Brazilian singer Anitta for a new track called “Lobby”