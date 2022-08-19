bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/19/22)

LOS ANGELES - JAN 12: Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 25th Annua
LOS ANGELES – JAN 12: Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, CA
  • PICS: Wedding prep begins at Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate ahead of Jennifer Lopez nuptials! Here’s everything we know about the 3 DAY EVENT!

  • VIDEO: North West looks confused after spotting someone who looks just like her mum
@gzb_21

Replying to @elisabeth6336 kids probably don’t know who she is, so they probably wondering who is she but in WOW for the moment😂 #cl #chaelincl #fypシ

♬ Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS) – Doja Cat

  • Kylie Jenner was almost named KENNEDY! 
  • PICS: Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde kiss at NYC gym before date night
  • VIDEO: Nick Cannon dancing to Mariah Carey’s “Emotions” with their daughter Monroe
  • VIDEO: John Legend’s son Miles zoom-bombed him
  • ‘Ted Lasso’ star Juno Temple aka Keeley admits she doesn’t always know when she’s TELLING A JOKE on the show
  • Brad Pitt settled with Make It Right NOLA homeowners for $20.5 MILLION
  • Jonah Hill DELETES his Instagram account amid anxiety attack revelation
  • JoJo Siwa is SINGLE AGAIN
  • A certain question about Captain America’s VIRGINITY has been cleared up, thanks to “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”
  • Missy Elliott TEAMED UP with Brazilian singer Anitta for a new track called “Lobby”

 