By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/2/22)

post malone country
  • VIDEO: Post Malone covered Brad Paisley’s song  “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)”  and Brad was so impressed he commented, “This is better than me.”
Love you Matt, this was fun

  • Beyoncé to REMOVE ableist slur from ‘Heated’ after backlash from disability campaigners. Here are the MOST CONTROVERSIAL SONGS of all time
  • PICS: 50 year old Dane cook is engaged to his 23 year old girlfriend he’s been dating for 5 years!
  • Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s MARRIAGE CERTIFICATE is released following A-list couple’s wedding in Las Vegas
  • There’s been some newly UNSEALED court documents from the Johnny Depp/ Amber Heard case.  And according to Amber’s attorney’s, Johnny suffers from erectile dysfunction
  • Chris Rock “doesn’t need TO TALK” to Will Smith, “Will needs to deal with his issues”
  • PICS: Megan Fox posted behind-the-scenes pics Of Kourtney Kardashian straddling her on A toilet
  • Naomi Judd apparently did NOT LEAVE ANY of her $25 million fortune to her daughters
  • Marilyn Monroe’s estate STANDS BEHIND casting of Ana de Armas in Netflix drama Blonde … after pushback from fans over her accent
  • VIDEO: ‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie’ teaser trailer locks kids inside a Spirit Halloween Store with monsters!
  • LISTEN:  A clip of Lea Michele being jokingly dragged by Jamie Lee Curtis on Jamie’s podcast last year has gone viral.
  • VIDEO: B.J. Novak breaks down the strange lie Mindy Kaling told him on the set of ‘The Office’
  • Immersive “Squid Game” EXPERIENCE launching in the US and UK..without the actual dying part
  • PICS: Nick Cannon rented out a water park to spend time with his 11-year-old twins that he shares with Mariah Carey
  • Here’s why Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, CALLED OUT Candace Cameron Bure On TikTok
  • Orlando Bloom is HANGING OUT with the Snowman from “Frozen”
  • Justin Bieber performed for the FIRST TIME since recovering from facial paralysis
  • Mark Hamill worked the drive-thru at a Jack in the Box recently

Lenny Kravitz wished Jason Momoa a Happy Birthday by posting a cool PHOTO of them riding motorcycles