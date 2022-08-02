Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/2/22)

- VIDEO: Post Malone covered Brad Paisley’s song “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)” and Brad was so impressed he commented, “This is better than me.”
@postmalone
Love you Matt, this was fun
- Beyoncé to REMOVE ableist slur from ‘Heated’ after backlash from disability campaigners. Here are the MOST CONTROVERSIAL SONGS of all time
- PICS: 50 year old Dane cook is engaged to his 23 year old girlfriend he’s been dating for 5 years!
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s MARRIAGE CERTIFICATE is released following A-list couple’s wedding in Las Vegas
- There’s been some newly UNSEALED court documents from the Johnny Depp/ Amber Heard case. And according to Amber’s attorney’s, Johnny suffers from erectile dysfunction
- Chris Rock “doesn’t need TO TALK” to Will Smith, “Will needs to deal with his issues”
- PICS: Megan Fox posted behind-the-scenes pics Of Kourtney Kardashian straddling her on A toilet
- Naomi Judd apparently did NOT LEAVE ANY of her $25 million fortune to her daughters
- Marilyn Monroe’s estate STANDS BEHIND casting of Ana de Armas in Netflix drama Blonde … after pushback from fans over her accent
- VIDEO: ‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie’ teaser trailer locks kids inside a Spirit Halloween Store with monsters!
- LISTEN: A clip of Lea Michele being jokingly dragged by Jamie Lee Curtis on Jamie’s podcast last year has gone viral.
- VIDEO: B.J. Novak breaks down the strange lie Mindy Kaling told him on the set of ‘The Office’
- Immersive “Squid Game” EXPERIENCE launching in the US and UK..without the actual dying part
- PICS: Nick Cannon rented out a water park to spend time with his 11-year-old twins that he shares with Mariah Carey
- Here’s why Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, CALLED OUT Candace Cameron Bure On TikTok
- Orlando Bloom is HANGING OUT with the Snowman from “Frozen”
- Justin Bieber performed for the FIRST TIME since recovering from facial paralysis
- Mark Hamill worked the drive-thru at a Jack in the Box recently
See movie icon and former @jackinthebox employee @MarkHamill return to a role from which he was fired: working the drive-thru. pic.twitter.com/YyYYJpkbKa
— Jack in the Box (@JackBox) August 1, 2022
Lenny Kravitz wished Jason Momoa a Happy Birthday by posting a cool PHOTO of them riding motorcycles