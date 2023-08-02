Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/2/23)

bj-blog | bj-sleaze

LOS ANGELES – JAN 23: Lizzo arrives for the Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA
  • 3 former backup dancers are suing Lizzo and her team for SEXUAL HARRASSMENT and a hostile work environment! They are accusing them of weight shaming, pressuring to engage with nude performers at a STRIP CLUB and even FALSE IMPRISONMENT! “The stunning nature of how Lizzo & her management team treated their performers seems to GO AGAINST everything Lizzo stands for,” the plaintiffs’ lawyer said.
  • Did Beyonce just CANCEL LIZZO by leaving her name out of her lyrics????

  • VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow is putting her HOME ON AIRBNB…and if you book it, you can have dinner with her and her husband! Here is the LISTING
  • Jamie Foxx says he would HAVE DIED without the actions of his sister Deidra
  • Angus Cloud went for a walk and got DISCOVERED! That’s how he was cast for “Euphoria”….and Zendaya posted a BEAUTIFUL TRIBUTE to him
  • PICS: Beyonce’s daughter Rumi, six, makes a RARE appearance in photo with Madonna and her children backstage
  • PICS: Barbie pink caskets are the new it thing to be buried in!
  • “Real Housewife” Bethenny Frankel wants to form a union for REALITY STARS
  •  Sources say Hasan Minhaj is the frontrunner to be the NEXT HOST of “The Daily Show”
  • A survey of 2,000 people found that America’s FAVORITE TV FAMILY is the Addams family from the Netflix series “Wednesday”
  • Just the WEIRDEST THINGS celebs have in their homes!
  • A Gen Z TikToker was SHOCKED to learn that “Push” by Matchbox Twenty was a real song before the “Barbie” movie
  • Kelly Clarkson changed some lyrics to THROW SHADE at her ex-husband during one of her Vegas shows
  • John Cena LIVED IN HIS CAR and ate free pizza before he made it in the WWE
  • Check out the trailer for the documentary “Hate to Love:  Nickelback”