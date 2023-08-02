Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/2/23)

- 3 former backup dancers are suing Lizzo and her team for SEXUAL HARRASSMENT and a hostile work environment! They are accusing them of weight shaming, pressuring to engage with nude performers at a STRIP CLUB and even FALSE IMPRISONMENT! “The stunning nature of how Lizzo & her management team treated their performers seems to GO AGAINST everything Lizzo stands for,” the plaintiffs’ lawyer said.
- Did Beyonce just CANCEL LIZZO by leaving her name out of her lyrics????
Beyoncé reiterating Badu and skipping Lizzo… that’s on hitting 2 birds with 1 stone 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/Oneyofc8aZ
- VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow is putting her HOME ON AIRBNB…and if you book it, you can have dinner with her and her husband! Here is the LISTING
- Jamie Foxx says he would HAVE DIED without the actions of his sister Deidra
- Angus Cloud went for a walk and got DISCOVERED! That’s how he was cast for “Euphoria”….and Zendaya posted a BEAUTIFUL TRIBUTE to him
- PICS: Beyonce’s daughter Rumi, six, makes a RARE appearance in photo with Madonna and her children backstage
- PICS: Barbie pink caskets are the new it thing to be buried in!
- “Real Housewife” Bethenny Frankel wants to form a union for REALITY STARS
- Sources say Hasan Minhaj is the frontrunner to be the NEXT HOST of “The Daily Show”
- A survey of 2,000 people found that America’s FAVORITE TV FAMILY is the Addams family from the Netflix series “Wednesday”
- Just the WEIRDEST THINGS celebs have in their homes!
- A Gen Z TikToker was SHOCKED to learn that “Push” by Matchbox Twenty was a real song before the “Barbie” movie
This barbie is in shock #barbie #ryangosling #ken #gretagerwigsbarbie #gretagerwig #thebarbiemovie
- Kelly Clarkson changed some lyrics to THROW SHADE at her ex-husband during one of her Vegas shows
- John Cena LIVED IN HIS CAR and ate free pizza before he made it in the WWE
- Check out the trailer for the documentary “Hate to Love: Nickelback”
