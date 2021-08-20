bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/20/21)

mike richards
  • WOAH! Mike Richards has already STEPPED DOWN as the new host of “Jeopardy!” following backlash over past OFFENSIVE COMMENTS [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO EXPLANATION]
  • Britney Spears’ DOGS TAKEN FROM HER…she blames her dad but is being investigated for “BATTERY” after swiping a staffer’s phone
  • Disney is making theme park robots that are CAPABLE OF FEELING
  • Demi Lovato says they one day could IDENTIFY AS TRANS
  • Selena Gomez explains why she DOESN”T DO SOCIAL MEDIA, “Now I get information the proper way.  When my friends have something to talk about, they call me and say, ‘Oh, I did this.’  They don’t say, ‘Wait, did you see my post?'”
  • PICS: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz dating rumors fueled by NYC bike ride
  • WHERE TO BUY Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park x Adidas Rodeo collection
  • PICS: Alex Rodriguez poses with what appears to be the Porsche he gave Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday
  • VIDEO: Mila Kunis showed Ashton Kutcher no mercy when he tried to bust out a French accent to promote their new wine
  • Heidi Klum was on “The Tonight Show” the other night, where she defended her FRIED SPAGHETTI RECIPE.  Apparently this is a common in Germany: fry the noodles, add an egg, and top it with ketchup
  • Fourteen SOUL CRUSHING MOMENTS from children’s movies include the deaths of Bambi’s mom, the ending of “Toy Story 3” where Andy gives up his toys, and this scene in “The Lion King” when Simba watches his father die . . . then tries in vain to wake him up
  • The Blues Traveler tour bus CRASHED Wednesday night, sending three, including lead singer John Popper, to the hospital for minor injuries