Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/20/21)

Selena Gomez explains why she DOESN”T DO SOCIAL MEDIA, “Now I get information the proper way. When my friends have something to talk about, they call me and say, ‘Oh, I did this.’ They don’t say, ‘Wait, did you see my post?'”
PICS: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz dating rumors fueled by NYC bike ride
WHERE TO BUY Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park x Adidas Rodeo collection
PICS: Alex Rodriguez poses with what appears to be the Porsche he gave Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday
VIDEO: Mila Kunis showed Ashton Kutcher no mercy when he tried to bust out a French accent to promote their new wine
Heidi Klum was on “The Tonight Show” the other night, where she defended her FRIED SPAGHETTI RECIPE. Apparently this is a common in Germany: fry the noodles, add an egg, and top it with ketchup
Fourteen SOUL CRUSHING MOMENTS from children’s movies include the deaths of Bambi’s mom, the ending of “Toy Story 3” where Andy gives up his toys, and this scene in “The Lion King” when Simba watches his father die . . . then tries in vain to wake him up
The Blues Traveler tour bus CRASHED Wednesday night, sending three, including lead singer John Popper, to the hospital for minor injuries