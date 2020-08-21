Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/21/20)

- Ben Affleck is RETURNING as Batman in the upcoming “Flash” movie
- “Karen” THE MOVIE is coming! Starring Taryn Manning from “Orange Is the New Black” as a racist, entitled Southern woman trying to get rid of her new African-American neighbors
- Taylor Swift SIGNED a bunch of “Folklore” CDs and sent them out to indie music stores . . . She also DONATED $30,000 to help a young woman go to college
- Pharrell Williams wrote a powerful piece on RACISM for “Time”
- Comedy Central renewed Daniel Tosh’s show “Tosh.0” for 4 more seasons…and then changed their mind and CANCELLED IT!
- Katy Perry wants everyone to know her pregnancy was NOT AN ACCIDENT
- Courteney Cox is not impressed with Jennifer Aniston’s billiard skills
- James Blunt gave himself SCURVY trying to prove his manhood with a meat only diet
- PICS: Kelly Osbourne’s 85-lb weightloss came from gastric sleeve surgery a few years ago
- PICS: Kirsten Dunst would like to know why her face was used in Kanye West’s latest 2020 campaign post
- Rachel McAdams is EXPECTING another child
- Ellen DeGeneres is trying to butter up her employees with some NEW PERKS
- Selena Gomez might have JOINED THE CAST of “Scream 5”
- Beethoven the Saint Bernard beat out Snoopy for BEST POP CULTURE DOG of all time!
- There is a A PETITION to stop the remake of “The Exorcist” because it will never be as good as the original
- PICS: Ex-porn star Ron Jeremy’s apartment is as nasty as you’d expect!
- PICS: Kelly Ripa hilariously recreated a picture of herself and her kids from 2003