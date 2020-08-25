bj-blog | Win Brooke's Bucks

By Alexis Fuller |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/25/20)

blake lively ryan reynolds
  • PICS: Today is Blake Lively’s birthday… Will Ryan Reynolds troll her social media AGAIN?
  • Calling all 90’s kids… A POWERPUFF girls LIVE remake is hitting the screens!
  • Jennifer Lopez announced her own MAKEUP & SKINCARE brand… “JLo Beauty!!”
  • Jennifer Garner shares her emotional reaction to The Office finale…..

  • PICS: Kourney Kardashian & Addison Rae’s BFF pics
  • Kevin Bacon shares his secret behind the PERFECT MANGO!

  • VIDEO: “WAP” is breaking records… And bones?!?
  • UPDATES on Bindi Irwin’s pregnancy!!