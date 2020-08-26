Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/26/20)

- Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith opens up about her MISSING husband
- Reese Witherspoon posts photo of her lookalike daughter…
- Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington had a baby boy!
View this post on Instagram
After what felt like a year long third trimester… it finally happened!! Matt and I are SOOO happy to announce the birth of our sweet baby BOY Lucas, otherwise known as my little lion 🦁 (shoutout to Leo’s!). *link in bio to see more pics and read my interview with @people discussing being pregnant/giving birth during a pandemic or pick up the magazine out tmw! ❤️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
- Jennifer Lawrence’s first SIGHTING in months was worth the wait!!!!!
- It’s Melissa McCarthy’s 50th BIRTHDAY! Here’s a look at her most iconic roles!
- Kim & Kanye’s daughters, North and Chicago, did an adorable PHOTOSHOOT….
- It’s the 20th anniversary of “BRING-IT-ON!!!!“
- Check out Kristin Cavallari’s new TATTOO
- Nikki and Brie Bella REVEAL the name of their baby boys