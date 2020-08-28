bj-blog | Win Brooke's Bucks

By Alexis Fuller |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/28/20)

Katy Perry
  • Katy Perry dropped a NEW ALBUM, “Smile”…. 2 days after giving birth!!!

  • ABC announced The Bachelorette PREMIERE date!!
  • Chrissy Teigen’s tongue is FALLING OFF …..From eating so much sour candy during pregnancy!!
  • Blackpink & Selena Gomez released a new SINGLE, written by Ariana Grande & Victoria Monet & more….
  • PICS: Inside Kristen Stewart’s $9.5 Million Mansion
  • One Direction’s Liam Payne is getting ENGAGED
  • JLo stars in a new COACH Campaign with her mom & kids!
  • The Weeknd SCARED fans when looking beat up & signing autographs

 