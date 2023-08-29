Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/29/23)

- Are Swifties turning against Taylor????? Dedicated fans accusing her of shameless MONEY GRABBING tactics after repeatedly releasing special editions of her music and special colored vinyl
- Nevada Governor is pushing for an AC/DC SUPER BOWL HALFTIME show at the big game in Vegas this year!
- Is Monday Night Football gonna have the best playlist ever???? Timbaland and Justin Timberlake are teaming up to CURATE MUSIC for “Monday Night Football” this season
- Adele COLLAPSES backstage during her Las Vegas residency because of sciatica flare up!
- PICS: We heard rumors that Irina Shayk was dating Tom Brady…but new pics show her cuddled up with her ex Bradley Cooper on Italian family vaca!
- Britney Spears’ estranged husband, Sam Asghari, is “JOBLESS” and looking for his “big break” after leaving pop star
- Katy Perry’s decade long SECRET COURT BATTLE against a mom….also named Katie Perry!
- Paul Reuben’s MEMORIAL happened on what would have been his 71st birthday and it was packed with celebrity friends! THe speakers included Conan O’Brien, Joe Manganiello, David Arquette, Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, and S. Epatha Merkerson
- Adam Sandler’s new Netflix movie “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” becomes his TOP RATED of all-time on Rotten Tomatoes
- PICS: Lupita Nyong’o’s beautiful tribute to Chadwick Boseman, on the third anniversary of his death
- “Barbie” is now Warner Brothers’ BIGGEST MOVIE of all time globally
- Sad news, 36 year old former “Bachelorette” contestant Josh Seiter has DIED unexpectedly…only days after posting about anxiety and depression
- PICS: A 77-year-old grandpa is going viral by recreating celebrity poses and it’s honestly perfection!