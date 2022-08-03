Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/3/22)

- PICS: Tom Cruise apologizes for ruining couple’s hike after he was dropped by helicopter on top of a mountain & then parachutes off!
- VIDEO: Dev Patel broke up a knife fight Monday in Australia, where a man was stabbed by a woman. The man will be okay . . . the woman was arrested . . . Dev’s rep says “There are no heroes in [this].”
- In HONOR Of Chadwick Boseman and the culture, Black And Latinx fans are planning to wear all white to “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
- Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully DIED yesterday. He was 94
- Khloe Kardashian reacts to claim that Kris Jenner LEAKED Taylor Swift’s private jet data
- Demi Lovato EXPLAINS why she started using she/her pronouns again in addition to they/them
- Chris Brown DEFENDS intimate photos with fans during meet and greets!
- Meghan Trainor on infamous DOUBLE TOILETS with hubby: ‘My poops don’t smell’
- REMAKES on the way! Jake Gyllenhaal will STAR in a remake of “Road House” for Amazon Prime, Selena Gomez is PRODUCING a reboot of the ’80s comedy, “Working Girl”, and there’s a new “Exorcist” TRILOGY in the works, and Ann Dowd has just joined the cast
- Chris Rock is coming out with an ANIMATED VERSION of his show “Everybody Hates Chris”…called “Everybody Still Hates Chris”
- Nicki Minaj shot down rumors that she owes $173 MILLION in taxes
- Reddit asked: Who is the OLDEST CELEBRITY that you still find attractive? Topping the list…Viggo Mortensen, 63, Jane Seymour, 71 and Elvira, a.k.a. Cassandra Peterson, 70
- Actors and singers whose MIDDLE NAMES are actually kinda jarring to see…you’ll never look at Henry Cavill the same
- The new season of “Beavis and Butt-Head” will include MUSIC VIDEOS from BTS, Post Malone, and Olivia Rodrigo. Beavis even admits he’s part of BTS Army
Snoop Dogg and “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris are teaming up for a COMEDY called “The Underdoggs