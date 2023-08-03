Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/3/23)

- Lizzo issues a STATEMENT and DENIES accusations by former dancers, “these sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional”. But her PAST LYRICS are still raising eyebrows!
- Taylor Swift’s concert era is NOT OVER! She’s ADDED DATES all over North America
- Post Malone bought a “Magic: The Gathering” card that’s worth over $2 MILLION
- John Mulaney, Jon Stewart, and Pete Davidson are TOURING TOGETHER next month
- The microphone Cardi B recently threw at a fan is up for auction on EBAY…proceeds will be donated to CHARITY
- Francia Raisa sets the record straight on why she DONATED A KIDNEY to Selena Gomez, “I just felt it in my heart, and I knew I was a match. It came out of the genuine kindness of my heart.”
- NASA is launching its own STREAMING SERVICE this year called NASA+ that will offer live coverage of things like rocket launches, plus original video series. No mention of aliens….yet.
- Sharon Osbourne reveals SICKENING SIDE EFFECTS of Ozempic, ‘You change’
- George Clooney, Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more have raised over $15 MILLION for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to support journeymen actors who are facing economic hardship because of the strike
- PICS: Lindsay Lohan snaps pic of her postpartum life, “I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery. “
- Tom Cruise allegedly wants to shoot his shot AGAIN with one-time date Sofia Vergara
- VIDEO: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s kids bedrooms are what our dreams are made of!
- Gal Gadot says “Wonder Woman 3” is STILL HAPPENING
- VIDEO: Marc Maron has some strong words for guys who can’t handle “Barbie”
- Paul Reubens “NEVER FORGOT A BIRTHDAY” …and now, his famous friends are sharing stories of his ‘heartfelt’ videos, cards and texts