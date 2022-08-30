Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/30/22)

VIDEO: Beyoncé NARRATED a new Gatorade ad to honor Serena Williams [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
PICS: Serena Williams diamond encrusted Nikes with gold laces for her last US Open…and her daughter Olympia came in a matching outfit but with iconic BEADED BRAIDS her mom wore to 1st US Open.
VIDEO: The full trailer for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” dropped yesterday …and everyone wants to know if he really hooked up with Madonna!!!!
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel from “Boy Meets World” are making a movie based on the REAL STORY of what happened in their hotel room after prom more than 20 years ago!
Danny DeVito asking “Who the hell are they” is GOING VIRAL…and it so should
Chris Rock references Will Smith slap with joke about Nicole Brown Simpson, which did NOT GO WELL…he said he TURNED DOWN an offer to host the 2023 Oscars
The “Wheel of Fortune” board is getting a MAKEOVER featuring very fancy lasers!
Amy Schumer actually tried to CANCEL HER TOUR to stay home with her 3 year old son, “I’m going to miss 65 nights of putting him to bed. I mean, what is that worth? Am I crazy for doing this? But then it’s, like, I have the opportunity to go and make [$10 million].”
Ricky Gervais banned the audience from HAVING ICE in their drinks . . . because the clinking sound distracts him
VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth took the kids dirt biking and his excitement is adorable
Megan Thee Stallion is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a CAMEO in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”
Rachel Williams is SUING NETFLIX for the way she was portrayed in “Inventing Anna” saying she’s not the “greedy, snobbish, disloyal, dishonest, cowardly, manipulative, and opportunistic person” they made her out to be.
Dan Aykroyd and Chevy Chase are going to appear in an adaptation of the R.L. Stine TEEN BOOK, “Zombie Town”