Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/30/23)

- Ellie Goulding gets HIT IN THE FACE with a firework mid song and then…continues singing!!!
@random.15071
#elliegoulding #victoriousfestival
- Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet were SPOTTED leaving his Beverly Hills mansion….and people are PISSED that British Vogue said it was possibly a PUBLICITY STUNT
- VIDEO: Miley Cyrus revealed what her SCHEDULE as a child star looked like…and holy hell 12 hours of work is a LOT for anyone but especially a 12 year old!
- VIDEO: Taylor Swift just referenced the INFAMOUS Kanye West VMA’s moment during her Eras Tour! “It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name. It’s really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know.”
- Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver teamed up for a NEW PODCAST called “Strike Force Five”…and ALL PROCEEDS will go to their staff who is out of work due to the writer’s strike!
- Talk show celebs reveal their WORST GUESTS! It was Justin Bieber for Chelsea Handler, “He was trying to flirt with me, and it was so uncomfortable. Like, that was his schtick. He’d come on and flirt with you.”
- And GOOD NEWS, the “Bachelorette” contestant that we thought had died….is NOT DEAD! He says his Instagram was hacked and he’s alive and well
- Doja Cat’s NEW ALBUM “Scarlet” will come out September 22nd
- Hugh Hefner’s widow says he took so much Viagra it made him DEAF in one ear
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian jokes she’s “NOT OK” as daughter True heads to Kindergarten, “Next it will be prom”
- Meg Ryan has a NEW ROM-COM coming out…and this time she’s also the writer and director too!
- “Breaking Bad” cast REUNITED on the picket line yesterday
- PICS: Blanket Jackson makes rare appearance on what would have been Michael Jackson’s 65th birthday!
- PICS: Just Jennifer Lopez waking up in the morning….looking like Jennifer Lopez!
- Bob Barker reportedly left most of his FORTUNE TO CHARITY….and spent his last days watching shows like “Two and a Half Men” and “The Price Is Right”. There is a Bob Barker TRIBUTE SPECIAL set at CBS
- Disney+ has dropped the series “Nautilus”, even though it’s ALREADY BEEN FILMED