Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/4/22)

- VIDEO: This guy hired William Hung to let his co-workers know he was quitting….and it’s the only way to quit a job from now on!
@joellenlove
and yes that is a William Hung original, not a cover #jobtips #worklife
- Britney Spears says the Catholic Church wouldn’t ALLOW her to get married in their church in a NOW DELETED INSTA POST….but a rep for the Catholic church DENIED Britney’s claims saying she never contacted them & they have no record of her even going to that church
- PICS: Adele’s buys Sylvester Stallone’s $58 million home with her mortgage payments at $200,000 A MONTH!
- Warner Bros has SHELVED $70 million “Bat Girl” movie and it’s the Brendan Fraser fans that are LOSING THEIR MINDS
- VIDEO: Harry Styles helping a guy propose to his girlfriend during a show in Portugal
- The guy who killed Nicki Minaj’s dad in a hit and run got sentenced to 1 YEAR IN JAIL and fined
- PICS: Chrissy Teigen is pregnant
- VIDEO: Jane Fonda proves she’s still got her signature workout skills at 84 years old in new ad for H&M
- PICS: Justin and Hailey Bieber just want to wish you good morning from their bed
- Jennifer Coolidge COVERS Variety and says she loved being a “MILF” in “American Pie”….”There were so many benefits to doing that movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.”
- Christina Ricci says she wishes she could redo the ’90s: ‘I REGRET so much’
- Demi Lovato DISSES EX Wilmer Valderrama over their 12-year age gap on a new song
- “Grey’s Anatomy” is PHASING OUT…Dr. Gray!
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez isn’t sucking anything in and we are so here for it!
- Kevin Bacon got PUKED ON by a cameraman while making “Apollo 13”
- PICS: Jason Momoa dressed up as a flight attendant to hand out aluminum water bottles from his company Mananalu
- John Mayer, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jeff Ross are taking over as HOSTS for Bob Saget’s annual Scleroderma fundraiser on September 21st
- REAL LIFE VALUES of famous TV & Movies homes according to Zillow: Wayne Manor from the 1960s “Batman” show could cost you $14.9 million . . . and the apartment on “Dexter” would cost $257,000
- 12 once normal BABY NAMES that pop culture basically ruined
- Guys spot on impression of Michael Jackson singing “The Way You Make Me Feel” goes VIRAL ON TIKTOK