Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/4/23)

- Yikes! Sources say Ariana and her husband, Dalton Gomez, used to go on DOUBLE DATES with Ethan and his wife, Lilly Jay….and sources say they were so SLOPPY about the affair they were caught kissing at a bar before Ethan split from his wife!
- Here’s how to GET TICKETS to the new 15 shows Taylor Swift added to her Eras Tour!
- A resort in the Maldives is hiring a real life “Ken” whose JOB will be “Beach”
- Beyoncé brings her OWN TOILET SEATS on tour with her!
- Megan Thee Stallion, Bowen Yang, Nathan Lane, and Megan Mullally star in a NEW MUSICAL COMEDY….we can’t say the name on air but we can write it here, “Dicks: The Musical” ! Here’s the NSFW TRAILER
- “OBSTRUCTED VIEW” SEATS at Beyonce’s show will cost you $900!
- Cardi B has been CLEARED in her mic-throwing incident
- Tori Spelling and her 5 kids are LIVING in an RV park…and people are attacking her wealthy mom Candy Spelling for not helping!
- “Office” spinoff’s Kickstarter backers to be REFUNDED…looks like we’ll all have to wait longer to finally watch “Uncle Stan”
- Will Smith says “NOBODY in my family was happy” after finding fame
- PICS: Lady Gaga’s beautiful tribute to Tony Bennett on what would have been his 97th birthday
- PICS: Florence Pugh thinks she looks like Guy Fieri and we love her more for it!
- Details of Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s divorce settlement REVEALED
- Filming sites from “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” are paying their respects to the passing of Paul Reubens…and that includes THE ALAMO and the giant Mr. T REX
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, of “Hamilton” and “Encanto” fame, is developing A MUSICAL based on the 1979 movie about New York City street gangs, “The Warriors”
- PICS: Tony Soprano’s yacht from Season 1 of “The Sopranos” is for sale for $299,900
- Crayola is launching a STUDIO DIVISION to create content for kids and families