Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/5/22)

- Netflix’s new dating show has SIBLINGS looking for love at the same time! It’s called “Dated & Related” and might be the most awkward thing we’ve ever seen! [SCROLL DOWN FOR TRAILER VIDEO]
- Kylie Jenner SLAMMED for posting PICS in “unsanitary” make up lab in Italy….but she defends herself saying it’s a lab ONLY for herself and creating content!
- Post Malone raised over $200,000 for charities by doing four livestreams of himself playing “Apex Legends”. He raised money for the Human Rights Watch, Project HOPE, United Way, and the Trevor Project
- VIDEO: The Rock just had In-N-Out for the first time ever…and his reaction makes sense
- VIDEO: Mindy Kaling was so inspired by “The Bear” she had to do a spaghetti cooking segment
- A new video game called “Stray” where you roam around the world as an actual stray cat is helping out real CAT AND ANIMAL SHELTERS around the world
- Here are the BEST MINDLESS, background shows for multi-tasking!
- Ne-Yo’s wife filed for DIVORCE. She said he recently had a kid with another woman
- Lady Gaga CONFIRMED she’ll be in the “Joker” sequel
- VIDEO: Katy Perry ‘apologizes’ to Kim Kardashian after making love match with Pete Davidson
- So “Batgirl” doesn’t feel alone, here’s a list of 11 other movies that have been SHELVED
- Megan Thee Stallion will CO HOST “The Tonight Show” on the 11th
- PICS: Natalie Portman posted a photo to celebrate her 10-year wedding anniversary saying life with her husband just “keeps getting better”