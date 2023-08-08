Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/8/23)

- Heartbreaking news, Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner and love of her life, Bryan Randall, DIES at age 57 after a private battle with ALS. Sandra’s sister POSTED THIS TRIBUTE on Instagram and spoke of Sandra’s caretaking
- Looks like everyone is NAMING THEIR BABY “Barbie” or “Ken”
- Kim Kardashian secretly BROKE HER SHOULDER a couple weeks ago but is back in the gym
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping to repair their relationship with Prince William and Kate by RENTING AN APARTMENT in Kensington Palace
- PICS: Thousands gather to pay respect to the late Sinead O’Connor in Ireland
- Natalie Portman and her husband have SEPARATED following his alleged affair
- PICS: Jada Pinkett Smith shares photo of her hair’s ‘comeback’ after alopecia diagnosis
- Beyoncé PAID $100,000 to keep trains running an extra hour after her show ran late
- PICS: “Sharknado” is getting a 10th anniversary theatrical release . . . and a “Barbie”-themed poster to go along with it
- Thanks to “I’m Just Ken”, Ryan Gosling is now the 15th former member of “The Mickey Mouse Club” to make THE HOT 100
- Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual saying he’s “able to be ATTRACTED TO ANYONE who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary.”
- V from BTS is releasing a SOLO ALBUM called “Layover” on September 8th and Suga is ready to start his MILITARY service
- Dua Lipa is working on a NEW SOUND for her next album
- Paul Stanley from KISS is officially A SWIFTIE!
- VIDEO: Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones had a mini “Parks and Recreation” reunion