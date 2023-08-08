bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/8/23)

sandra and bryan
  • Heartbreaking news, Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner and love of her life, Bryan Randall, DIES at age 57 after a private battle with ALS. Sandra’s sister POSTED THIS TRIBUTE on Instagram and spoke of Sandra’s caretaking
  • Looks like everyone is NAMING THEIR BABY “Barbie” or “Ken”
  • Kim Kardashian secretly BROKE HER SHOULDER a couple weeks ago but is back in the gym
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are hoping to repair their relationship with Prince William and Kate by RENTING AN APARTMENT in Kensington Palace
  • PICS: Thousands gather to pay respect to the late Sinead O’Connor in Ireland
  • Natalie Portman and her husband have SEPARATED following his alleged affair
  • PICS: Jada Pinkett Smith shares photo of her hair’s ‘comeback’ after alopecia diagnosis
  • Beyoncé PAID $100,000 to keep trains running an extra hour after her show ran late
  • PICS: “Sharknado” is getting a 10th anniversary theatrical release . . . and a “Barbie”-themed poster to go along with it
  • Thanks to “I’m Just Ken”, Ryan Gosling is now the 15th former member of “The Mickey Mouse Club” to make THE HOT 100
  • Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual saying he’s “able to be ATTRACTED TO ANYONE who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary.”
  •   V from BTS is releasing a SOLO ALBUM called “Layover” on September 8th and Suga is ready to start his MILITARY service
  • Dua Lipa is working on a NEW SOUND for her next album
  • Paul Stanley from KISS is officially A SWIFTIE!
  • VIDEO: Amy Poehler and Rashida Jones had a mini “Parks and Recreation” reunion

 