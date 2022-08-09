Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (8/9/22)

- PICS: Serena Williams announces her retirement from tennis with Vogue cover shoot, “I’d like to think that thanks to me, women athletes can be themselves. They can play with aggression and pump their fists. They can wear what they want and say what they want and kick butt and be proud of it all”
In Vogue’s September issue, @serenawilliams prepares to say farewell to tennis on her own terms and in her own words. “It’s the hardest thing that I could ever imagine,” she says. “I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next” https://t.co/6Zr0UXVTH1 pic.twitter.com/YtGtcc18a9
- VIDEO: Ashton Kutcher reveals 2 years ago he LOST HIS SIGHT, hearing & ability to walk because of an autoimmune disease, “You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone.”
- PICS: ‘Why you do me like this?’ Drake mocks dad over his hilariously bad tattoo of rapper
- Britney Spears and Elton John duet ‘Hold Me Closer’ OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED
- Olivia Newton-John DIES at 73 after longtime battle with breast cancer yesterday. She was at her home outside of Santa Barbara, California.
- Huh??? Dr. Pimple Popper does NOT MAKE MONEY off her YouTube videos because they’re considered too graphic
- Tom Cruise is writing a script for a musical where he’ll SING AND DANCE
- Twitter is joking about who Pete Davidson should DATE NEXT and it’s hilarious
- NSFW VIDEO: Watch Megan Thee Stallion freestyle like a BOSS
- A stripper who partied with Prince Harry during that infamous “strip billiards” incident in Las Vegas a decade ago is SELLING HIS UNDERWEAR
- Taylor Swift testified in a copyright lawsuit that she wrote the lyrics to “Shake It Off” entirely BY HERSELF
- Rita Ora and Taika Waititi reportedly got MARRIED
- “House Of The Dragon” star TURNED DOWN “Game of Thrones” because it had dragons
- VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers was on the Barstool Sports show “Pardon My Take” and the hosts joked with him about how many grandmothers he killed with his anti-vaccination stance. He did not find the humor
- Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, and Robin Williams once had a “FART WAR” in an elevator
- PICS: Chrissy Teigen calls out fan who says she’s unrecognizable in new photo
- PICS: Halle Berry added some purple curls to her hair
- PICS: Priyanka Chopra posted a family photo with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti
- A live-action “Pac-Man” MOVIE is in the works