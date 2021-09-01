bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/1/21)

LOS ANGELES – OCT 10: Lance Bass at the Nights Of The Jack Halloween Activation Launch Party at the King Gillette Ranch on October 10, 2018 in Calabasas, CA
  • Lance Bass wants to host a season of ‘The Bachelor’ With LGBTQ CONTESTANTS!!! “I think maybe it’s the time for ‘The Bachelor’ to do a gay Bachelor. I think that would be so much fun,” Bass says. “And I definitely know a host if you need it.”
  • Britney Spears dad wants $2 MILLION to exit the conservatorship! Britney has refused.
  • Camila Cabello PASSED OUT before introducing her new “Cinderella” movie at the premiere! She still went on stage, “What’d I miss? I literally just passed out, and now I’m back and I’m ready to read my notes.”
  • OMG Rose McGowan  was stung by a MURDER HORNET in a jungle in Mexico.  She documented her symptoms on Twitter like fuzzy vision, a numb arm and leg, profuse sweating, and stomach cramps
  • Scott Disick dm’ed another of Kourtney Kardashian’s exes, Younes Bendjima, to talk crap about her and Travis Barker’s PDA….but Younes shut him down and SHARED THE MESSAGE
  • Lil Nas X is NAKED ON THE COVER of his upcoming album “Montero”…his inspiration was a painting based on the Biblical book of Genesis, and a SpongeBob meme
  • PICS: Justin Bieber’s billboard is leather on top…SKIMS on the bottom! A hysterical mistake makes it look like Justin is pantless in SKIMS!
  • Mike Richards was LET GO as Executive Producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune”.  An executive said they hoped the controversy would end when Mike stepped down as host . . . but, “That clearly has not happened.”
  • PICS: Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 is trying to grow back his hair after cancer treatment,  “Feeling terrible this week but trying to stay positive and count my blessings.”
  • PICS: Helen Mirren danced in the rain with Vin Diesel …and DANCED with Meghan Thee Stallion!
  • Jessica Simpson’s kids make fun of her because she only eats “the TIPS OF THE BACON
  •  A 14-year-old YouTuber is fighting back after Pink accused her parents of EXPLOITING HER by taking pictures of her in a bikini for her social media
  • PICS: The Rock wants to have a drink with the cop that looks like him!