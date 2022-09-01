Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/1/22)

- Victoria Beckham broke down in tears, screamed in terror, and almost THREW UP on camera while riding a rollercoaster…and David Beckham couldn’t stop laughing!
@victoriabeckham
Trying to overcome my greatest fear 😧 I am literally terrified of anything that even resembles a rollercoaster!! Get the feeling @davidbeckham is really enjoying this ride!
- You can now get a Dolly Parton blonde wig for your dog thanks to her new fashion line “DOGGY PARTON“! Shop HERE
- The Rock brings his OWN FOOD to restaurants and asks them to cook it for him!!!
- VIDEO: Watch Twenty One Pilots Tyler Joseph wipe out on a drum stick, twist his ankle and slice open his knee…. drummer Josh Dun admitted it was his fault and FEELS TERRIBLE!
- VIDEO: The first trailer for the HORROR MOVIE “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” dropped and Christopher Robin should NOT have returned to the Hundred Acre Wood with his fiancé.
- ‘Low budget’ Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power promo video becomes INSTANT MEME
- Jeff Bezos thanks ‘Rings of Power’ showrunners for IGNORING his notes at ‘Lord of the Rings’ U.K. premiere, says son told him ‘Please don’t ‘eff this up’
- Meghan Markle opens up on ‘not being ABLE TO AFFORD‘ her $14 million mansion
- Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst is selling forty dollar tickets for his HALLOWEEN BOAT PARTY in Pennsylvania
- Spotify has released their TOP SONGS OF SUMMER list & the #1 spot in the U.S. is “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush…globally the top song is “As It Was” by Harry Styles
Carson Daly is on the ‘road to recovery’ after second BACK SURGERY in 3 months
- A 50 to 1 longshot entering the U.S. Open, Serena Williams WON AGAIN in the second round last night
- The MOST MISHEARD LYRICS ever according to a new poll, “Enter Sandman” by Metallica, followed by Drake’s “The Motto”, and “7 Rings” by Ariana Grande