Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/12/23)

- OMG Ed Sheeran CRASHED a couple’s wedding AND sang a song for them!!!!! Can you even imagine?????
@edsheeran
Crashed a wedding, this is Magical x
- Jamie Lynn Spears JOINS “Dancing with the Stars” season 32 and says she’ll donate salary to SAG-AFTRA, WGA amid strike….but Britney Spears fans are OUTRAGED
- PICS: Bella Hadid is a bald, nude, A.I. robot in new Marc Jacobs campaign and it’s wild!
- *NSYNC fans convinced the boyband is REUNITING for the VMAs as members are spotted around NYC!
- Millie Bobbie Brown’s DEBUT NOVEL hits shelves…and critics are IMPRESSED! It’s a romance set against the backdrop of an actual event from World War II that her grandmother lived through and told her about!
- Amy Schumer got accused of CYBER BULLYING Nicole Kidman . . . then turned her apology into an opportunity to TROLL Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis! “I want to apologize to all the people I hurt posting a photo of Nicole Kidman and alluding to her being an alien. I will be asking the cast of that 70s show to write letters advocating for my forgiveness,”
- PICS: 50 Cent catching heat for posting risque throwbacks of Ciara’s hand down his pants! “Russell Wilson ain’t going to like this!”
- Two audience members wearing Writers Strike support pins get KICKED OUT of Drew Barrymore show!
- Here we go again….Disney INCREASING PRICE of ad-free tiers of Disney+ and Hulu on October 12th….Disney+ will be raised from $10.99 per month to $13.99 and Hulu will go from $14.99 to $17.99.
- PICS: Taylor Swift’s night out with A-list pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, and Zoe Kravitz in New York
- Bill Gates says being a GRANDPARENT is what motivates him to want to make the world a better place
- Kate Winslet talks about being nude on film and”brave about letting my body be its softest version of itself and not hiding from that”