bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/14/21)

  • Met Gala 2021 “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”  ALL OF THE LOOKS….Billie Eilish’s Marilyn Monroe inspired LOOK & Lil Nas X are our favs! What’s yours? Plus, here are some of the best BEHIND THE SCENES pics and videos from the celebs themselves!
  • Kim Kardashian came to the Met Gala in head to face to toe black…and the internet has JOKES! 

  • PICS: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showing up MAD LATE to The Met Gala
  • Nicki Minaj skipped the Met Gala because she’s not read to GET VACCINATED…and she missed her MTV VMA performance because she got COVID!
  • Tiffany Haddish and Common aren’t engaged, but if he does propose, she does NOT want a ring . . . she wants an APARTMENT BUILDING
  • Steve-O shared three “Jackass” scenes that were cut for being TOO GRAPHIC ….they all involve Johnny Knoxville… rolling down cement stairs in a taped up box . . . shooting himself with a handgun . . . and intentionally getting hit by a car
  • VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell doing the new TikTok challenge where people are harmonizing to the song “Grace Kelly” by Mika
  • Are Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson TOGETHER? They’re making a romantic comedy together called “Meet Cute”, but sources on the set seem to think something’s going on
  • Good news fellas…Jennifer Aniston thinks her next boyfriend should NOT BE IN SHOW BIZ
  • Jeff Bridges announced his lymphoma is in REMISSION and revealed that earlier this year he caught COVID-19 from his chemotherapy facility
  • Drake continues to be a CHART BEAST..he has 9 of the Top 10 tracks on the Hot 100 this week
  • Ed Sheeran once brought Taylor Swift to his favorite pub, and NO ONE RECOGNIZED HER!
  • Jeff Bezos might be BUYING the Denver Broncos…BTW he could buy EVERY NFL team, and still have almost $90 BILLION
  • ‘Cops’ REBOOT picked up at Fox News streaming service Fox Nation
  • A list of movies where the ORIGINAL ENDING was scrapped includes “Legally Blonde”, “Get Out”, “The Lion King”, and “Pretty in Pink”

 