Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/14/21)

- Met Gala 2021 “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” ALL OF THE LOOKS….Billie Eilish’s Marilyn Monroe inspired LOOK & Lil Nas X are our favs! What’s yours? Plus, here are some of the best BEHIND THE SCENES pics and videos from the celebs themselves!
- Kim Kardashian came to the Met Gala in head to face to toe black…and the internet has JOKES!
- PICS: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showing up MAD LATE to The Met Gala
- Nicki Minaj skipped the Met Gala because she’s not read to GET VACCINATED…and she missed her MTV VMA performance because she got COVID!
- Tiffany Haddish and Common aren’t engaged, but if he does propose, she does NOT want a ring . . . she wants an APARTMENT BUILDING
- Steve-O shared three “Jackass” scenes that were cut for being TOO GRAPHIC ….they all involve Johnny Knoxville… rolling down cement stairs in a taped up box . . . shooting himself with a handgun . . . and intentionally getting hit by a car
- VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell doing the new TikTok challenge where people are harmonizing to the song “Grace Kelly” by Mika
- Are Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson TOGETHER? They’re making a romantic comedy together called “Meet Cute”, but sources on the set seem to think something’s going on
- Good news fellas…Jennifer Aniston thinks her next boyfriend should NOT BE IN SHOW BIZ
- Jeff Bridges announced his lymphoma is in REMISSION and revealed that earlier this year he caught COVID-19 from his chemotherapy facility
- Drake continues to be a CHART BEAST..he has 9 of the Top 10 tracks on the Hot 100 this week
- Ed Sheeran once brought Taylor Swift to his favorite pub, and NO ONE RECOGNIZED HER!
- Jeff Bezos might be BUYING the Denver Broncos…BTW he could buy EVERY NFL team, and still have almost $90 BILLION
- ‘Cops’ REBOOT picked up at Fox News streaming service Fox Nation
- A list of movies where the ORIGINAL ENDING was scrapped includes “Legally Blonde”, “Get Out”, “The Lion King”, and “Pretty in Pink”