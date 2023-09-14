bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/14/23)

nsync
  • *NSYNC announces NEW SONG for “Trolls” soundtrack! It’s called “Better Place” and you can hear a SNIPPET in the Trolls trailer and you can HEAR IT HERE!!!! [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Kanye West wanted to remodel $57M Malibu home into 1910’s “bomb shelter” with NO WINDOWS OR ELECTRICITY…and then fired the contractor who refused to do it (who is now suing)!
  • Your next job title could be Taylor Swift Reporter or Beyoncé Carter-Knowles Reporter….because the newspaper giant that owns USA Today is HIRING!
  • “Drunk Taylor” is TRENDING after Taylor Swift had too much fun at the VMAs! Here’s our FAVORITE TIKTOK
  • Olivia Rodrigo will have a limited number of $20 TICKETS for her “GUTS” world tour
  • VIDEO: Snoop Dogg just saw “Barbie”, “That [stuff] was funny as a mother[effer].”
  • PICS: Justin Bieber says  Hailey ‘captured his heart’ in sweet post celebrating 5h wedding anniversary
  • Scary!   The guy who made headlines for STALKING Drew Barrymore now is seeking out Emma Watson
  • Netflix drops ‘Stranger Things’ ICE CREAM, Scoops Ahoy, inspired by the show!
  •  “Dancing with the Stars” Season 32 FULL CAST includes Alyson Hannigan, Jason Mraz, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Barry Williams from “The Brady Bunch”