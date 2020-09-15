Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/15/20)

- The family of Carole Baskin’s dead husband ran A COMMERCIAL during “Dancing with the Stars” offering a $100,000 reward for information on his disappearance…and if you’re wondering, Carole’s first dance WAS BAD scoring only 11 points! WATCH HERE
- Chris Evans finally REACTS to accidentally posting a NSFW pic of his manhood!
- Kanye West just found out he’s been paying a FAKE EMPLOYEE!!!!
- A horse got AROUSED watching Jason Momoa have sex on the “Game of THrones” set
- Britney Spears filed court documents to FIGHT OFF her father’s wishes for her conservatorship . . . and in them, she says she’s not interested in performing right now
- Kendall Jenner comes out as a “STONER”
- “WAP” climbed back to #1 on the Hot 100
- Drew Barrymoore gets her own DAYTIME TALK SHOW
- VIDEO: Rachel Ray showed off the fire damage to her home
- Alicia Keys will release her new, self-titled ALBUM on Friday
- After “losing” a long-distance drum battle with a 10-year-old girl, Dave Grohl wrote her a THEME SONG
- Listen to Paul Rudd