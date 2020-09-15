bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/15/20)

carole baskin dwts 1
  • The family of Carole Baskin’s dead husband ran A COMMERCIAL during “Dancing with the Stars” offering a $100,000 reward for information on his disappearance…and if you’re wondering, Carole’s first dance WAS BAD scoring only 11 points! WATCH HERE
  • Chris Evans finally REACTS to accidentally posting a NSFW pic of his manhood!
  • Kanye West just found out he’s been paying a FAKE EMPLOYEE!!!! 
  • A horse got AROUSED watching Jason Momoa have sex on the “Game of THrones” set
  • Britney Spears filed court documents to FIGHT OFF her father’s wishes for her conservatorship . . . and in them, she says she’s not interested in performing right now
  • Kendall Jenner comes out as a “STONER”
  • “WAP” climbed back to #1 on the Hot 100
  • Drew Barrymoore gets her own DAYTIME TALK SHOW
  • VIDEO: Rachel Ray showed off the fire damage to her home
  • Alicia Keys will release her new, self-titled ALBUM on Friday
  • After “losing” a long-distance drum battle with a 10-year-old girl, Dave Grohl wrote her a THEME SONG
  • Listen to Paul Rudd

 