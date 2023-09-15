bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/15/23)

bob ross
  • PICS: The very first painting Bob Ross did on “The Joy of Painting” is on sale for $10 million! [Watch the very first episode BELOW]
  • VIDEO: Ciara laughed for 15 seconds STRAIGHT when she was asked about co-parenting with Future
  • PICS: Beyoncé celebrated her birthday on this tropical island and she deserves it!
  • “Little Mermaid” Halle Bailey PREGNANCY rumors heated up behind scenes at VMAs 2023
  •  Donald Glover’s “Star Wars” spinoff, “Lando”, will now be a MOVIE instead of a series!
  • VIDEO: The first trailer for the “Frasier” revival…will anyone be watching???
  • Sia says she was so depressed after her divorce that she spent 3 YEARS IN BED
  • Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph were in Vegas during the cyberattack and gave us the best TikTok
  • Salma Hayek says the secret to her amazing body is MEDITATION, “For me, exercising is hard.  It’s really, really difficult to have the discipline to do it.  But meditation is a walk in the park, because it’s my own form of it.”
  • PICS: Jennifer Garner’s 36 hours at home in West Virginia
  • PICS: Sharon Osbourne and all 5 of her grandkids!
  • VIDEO: The trailer for the “Goosebumps” series that’ll air on Disney+ and Hulu
  • VIDEO: Watch Patrick Wilson return as Jason Momoa’s half-brother in the trailer for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” in theaters December 20th