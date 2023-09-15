Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/15/23)

- PICS: The very first painting Bob Ross did on “The Joy of Painting” is on sale for $10 million! [Watch the very first episode BELOW]
- VIDEO: Ciara laughed for 15 seconds STRAIGHT when she was asked about co-parenting with Future
- PICS: Beyoncé celebrated her birthday on this tropical island and she deserves it!
- “Little Mermaid” Halle Bailey PREGNANCY rumors heated up behind scenes at VMAs 2023
- Donald Glover’s “Star Wars” spinoff, “Lando”, will now be a MOVIE instead of a series!
- VIDEO: The first trailer for the “Frasier” revival…will anyone be watching???
- Sia says she was so depressed after her divorce that she spent 3 YEARS IN BED
- Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph were in Vegas during the cyberattack and gave us the best TikTok
@amypoehler
- Salma Hayek says the secret to her amazing body is MEDITATION, “For me, exercising is hard. It’s really, really difficult to have the discipline to do it. But meditation is a walk in the park, because it’s my own form of it.”
- PICS: Jennifer Garner’s 36 hours at home in West Virginia
- PICS: Sharon Osbourne and all 5 of her grandkids!
- VIDEO: The trailer for the “Goosebumps” series that’ll air on Disney+ and Hulu