Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/16/21)

- VIDEO: OMG this is so scary!!!! Orlando Bloom’s latest paddleboarding with a freakin’ GREAT WHITE SHARK!!!
#OrlandoBloom paddleboarding with a Great White in Malibu…. OMG https://t.co/3LaFsfkY6Q
- VIDEO: Health officials in Trinidad & Tobago actually INVESTIGATED Nicki Minaj’s claim that her cousin’s friend got SWOLLEN TESTICLES from the COVID vaccine…they found NOTHING
- Fans were convinced Hailey Bieber was pregnant just because Justin Bieber touched her stomach…she is NOT PREGNANT
- Octavia Spencer APOLOGIZED to Britney Spears for her prenup joke following their engagement announcement
- Helen Mirren to host ‘Harry Potter’ QUIZ SHOW in honor of the first film’s 20th Anniversary!
- Lil Nas X shows off his ‘BABY BUMP’ as he throws LAVISH BABY SHOWER with cake and balloons
- VIDEO: Video surfaces from years ago where Norm MacDonald dropped hints about his own cancer battle, “If I had a specific ailment . . . and possibly I do, you don’t know . . . I would not talk about it.”
- Disney+ is BRINGING BACK “The Proud Family”, with guest stars including Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and Chance the Rapper
- A woman battling cancer got messages of support from RYAN REYNOLD and DAN and EUGENE Levy
- The “America’s Got Talent” finale went down last night and magician Dustin Tavella was THE WINNER
- Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are doing a Halloween BAKING COMPETITION called “Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween”
- VIDEO: Tiffany Haddish’s wax figure actually looks exactly like her!
- “Rolling Stone” updated their “500 GREATEST SONGS OF ALL TIME” list for the first time in 17 years….top three songs are: “Respect” by Aretha Franklin . . . “Fight the Power” by Public Enemy . . . and “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke
- VIDEO: Check out a trailer for Amazon’s upcoming “I Know What You Did Last Summer” series
- Check out a new trailer for Steven Speilberg’s “West Side Story”