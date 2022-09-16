Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/16/22)

NEW YORK NY – MAY 01 2017: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend the ‘Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between’ Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art

CNN says Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are indeed suffering “marital issues,” and are currently, “LIVING SEPARATELY” Gisele covered Elle’s October issue saying, “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be MORE PRESENT”

David Blaine is experiencing health issues from EATING GLASS and all the other stunts he’s done…the nerves in his teeth are almost exposed from eating glass and his metabolism and short-term memory have both taken a hit.

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are being sued for $40 million for an alleged INSTAGRAM SCAM set up to get people’s personal info and sell it to advertisers!

VIDEO: A fire breaks out on stage causing PANIC at the Panic! at the Disco show in Minnesota! Brendon Urie never even left the stage & the fire was extinguished

Chrissy Teigen reveals her late son Jack’s passing was not due to a miscarriage but an abortion, ‘Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to SAVE MY LIFE for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago”

If you missed it…Nick Cannon announces surprise, baby #9 is HERE! #10 and #11 are still on the way!

Taye Diggs will host a reality dating series called “Back in the Groove”, where women in their 40s try to find love with men HALF THEIR AGE

VIDEO: The trailer is here for a “no-holds barred” biopic of the life and career of Whitney Houston, “I wanna Dance with Somebody” coming out December 21. It’s produced by Clive Davis, starring Naomi Ackie as Whitney, and Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]

Cardi B pleaded guilty to charges stemming from 2018 STRIP CLUB FIGHTS. She’ll do 15 days of community service

Bhad Bhabie (aka the “Cash Me Ousside” girl) was invited to speak at OXFORD University

PICS: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting baby number 4!

You can watch “The Princess Bride” with Westley HIMSELF!!! You just need to get to Denver!

Timothee Chalamet says his upcoming “Wonka” musical is “JOYOUS”

Just in time for Jeffrey’s song of the week….Sublime is getting a BIOPIC