By Brooke Fox

Brooke's 60 Second Sleaze (9/17/21)

  • Smash Mouth is PISSED that “All Star” is not on the “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” list & they’re coming for Rolling Stone Magazine!
  • Nicolas Cage says he’ll NEVER RETIRE, doesn’t want to stop making movies
  • Ummm one of the “Real Housewives” was running A CULT????
  • Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” HOSTING DUTIES for the rest of the year
  • PICS: Saweetie teams up for Hidden Valley Ranch-themed Crocs
  • A new book about “Grey’s Anatomy” says that Patrick Dempsey was basically “TERRORIZING” people on the set in the runup to his firing
  • VIDEO: Howie Mandell found out Norm Macdonald died while doing his podcast with Anthony Jeselnik and the raw moment was caught on camera
  • Mark Hoppus says he’s done with his CHEMO, and he gets a scan on the 29th to see if it worked
  • VIDEO: Nick Jonas  is celebrating his birthday by giving away a signed, custom guitar
  • Sir Elton John postpones his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” shows for HIP SURGERY
  • Uh oh, did Jessica Alba’s  Honest Company DEFRAUD investors?
  • Gabrielle Union says she was “DEVASTATED” and “broken into pieces” when she found out that Dwyane Wade fathered a child with another woman during their relationship
  •  Post Malone’s “POSTY FEST” goes down Halloween weekend in Arlington, Texas…he’ll be joined by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, and more
  • VIDEO: Kanye West released a video for “24”
  • Comedian Mary Elizabeth Kelly impressions of celebrities greeting your dog

 

 