Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/17/21)

- Fans want Lizzo and Chris Evans to STAR IN THE REMAKE of “The Bodyguard”
- Smash Mouth is PISSED that “All Star” is not on the “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” list & they’re coming for Rolling Stone Magazine!
- Nicolas Cage says he’ll NEVER RETIRE, doesn’t want to stop making movies
- Ummm one of the “Real Housewives” was running A CULT????
- Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will split “Jeopardy!” HOSTING DUTIES for the rest of the year
- PICS: Saweetie teams up for Hidden Valley Ranch-themed Crocs
- A new book about “Grey’s Anatomy” says that Patrick Dempsey was basically “TERRORIZING” people on the set in the runup to his firing
- VIDEO: Howie Mandell found out Norm Macdonald died while doing his podcast with Anthony Jeselnik and the raw moment was caught on camera
- Mark Hoppus says he’s done with his CHEMO, and he gets a scan on the 29th to see if it worked
- VIDEO: Nick Jonas is celebrating his birthday by giving away a signed, custom guitar
- Sir Elton John postpones his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” shows for HIP SURGERY
- Uh oh, did Jessica Alba’s Honest Company DEFRAUD investors?
- Gabrielle Union says she was “DEVASTATED” and “broken into pieces” when she found out that Dwyane Wade fathered a child with another woman during their relationship
- Post Malone’s “POSTY FEST” goes down Halloween weekend in Arlington, Texas…he’ll be joined by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, and more
- VIDEO: Kanye West released a video for “24”
- Comedian Mary Elizabeth Kelly impressions of celebrities greeting your dog