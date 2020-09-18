Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/18/20)

- FULL VIDEO: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston get “FLIRTY” during charity read of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” …Shia LaBeouf just gets drunk??? That was weird.
This will definitely stop everyone obsessing over Brad and Jen reunions. #FastTimesLive pic.twitter.com/lVeCNdxNC0
— Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) September 18, 2020
- Martha Stewart is loving her CBD edibles, “I pop 20 of THEM and just feel okay, but some of my friends do two and feel high, I don’t know why.”
- PICS: Jason Momoa’s car broke down on the highway on a 110-degree day. So he took his shirt off.
- Does every song from The Weeknd use the SAME 4 NOTES?
- “Mulan” has made $261 MILLION already
- VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian is pimping Febreze now
- 5-foot-4-inch Tatiana Maslany from the sci-fi series “Orphan Black” will star in “SHE-HULK” on Disney+
- PICS: Ashley Tisdale is pregnant
- VIDEO: Jamie Foxx is celebrating after his daughter Corinne won her first Emmy
- Freddie Prinze Sr. (Freddie Prinze Jr.’s dad) tried to KILL JOHN TRAVOLTA with a crossbow in the ’70s
- “Forrest Gump” author Winston Groom died at age 77….he had originally envisioned John Goodman playing him, not Tom Hanks
- PICS: Jon Hamm adopted a rescue dog