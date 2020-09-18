bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/18/20)

brad jenn
  • FULL VIDEO: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston get “FLIRTY” during charity read of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” …Shia LaBeouf just gets drunk??? That was weird.

  • Martha Stewart is loving her CBD edibles,  “I pop 20 of THEM and just feel okay, but some of my friends do two and feel high, I don’t know why.”
  • PICS: Jason Momoa’s car broke down on the highway on a 110-degree day.  So he took his shirt off.
  • Does every song from The Weeknd use the SAME 4 NOTES? 
  • “Mulan” has made $261 MILLION already
  • VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian is pimping Febreze now
  • 5-foot-4-inch Tatiana Maslany from the sci-fi series “Orphan Black” will star in “SHE-HULK” on Disney+
  • PICS: Ashley Tisdale is pregnant
  • VIDEO: Jamie Foxx is celebrating after his daughter Corinne won her first Emmy
  • Freddie Prinze Sr. (Freddie Prinze Jr.’s dad) tried to KILL JOHN TRAVOLTA with a crossbow in the ’70s
  • “Forrest Gump” author Winston Groom died at age 77….he had originally envisioned John Goodman playing him, not Tom Hanks
  • PICS: Jon Hamm adopted a rescue dog