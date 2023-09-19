Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/19/20)

- MrBeast now MrBroke??? Fans concerned after the famous YouTube star is pictured flying economy. Is that really him?????
MrBeast caught flying economy on Spirit. Is he actually broke? pic.twitter.com/3HAptW674I
— Def Noodles (@defnoodles) September 14, 2023
- Jennifer Garner tries to give homeless man HER SHOES
- Ariana Grande has officially FILED FOR DIVORCE from her husband of 2 years Dalton Gomez
- *NSYNC to APPEAR on “Hot Ones” and we are way too excited!!!
- Katy Perry & Kristen Bell’s COMMENTS RESURFACE after Russell Brand accused of sexual assaults, Katy said in 2013, “I felt a lot of responsibility for [the relationship] ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day.”
- Wait??? Now Elon Musk wants us ALL TO PAY to use Twitter????
- People are comparing the “MISOGYNISTIC” MEDIA COVERAGE around Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s divorce to the way Britney Spears was treated by Justin Timberlake in the 2000s
- WOAH! Katy Perry just sold her music catalog for $225 MILLION!
- Longtime friend Leslie Jones says Chris Rock sought COUNSELING after infamous Oscars slap, “That sh** was humiliating. It really affected him. People need to understand his daughters, his parents, saw that.”
- “Real Housewife” Shannon Beador was ARRESTED for DUI and hit-and-run