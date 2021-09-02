Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/2/21)

- Demi Lovato slide into “Schitt’s Creek” star Emily Hampshire DMs, “We should kick it sometime . . . And by kick it, I mean go ON A DATE. I find you attractive.” [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO OF EMILY CALLING DEMI OUT]
- Kanye West CHEATED on Kim Kardashian after the birth of Saint West in 2015
- Britney Spears will NOT BE CHARGED in housekeeper confrontation….but her first husband, Jason Alexander, was ARRESTED Sunday at the Nashville airport
- GUEST STARS on Drake’s new album “Certified Lover Boy” will include Jay-Z, Young Thug, Future, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Giveon, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, Yebba, and Project Pat
- PICS: Kanye West tried to disguise himself at a German art gallery…by wearing a “KW” hoodie
- In 2019 Netflix paid HALF A BILLION DOLLARS to acquire the worldwide rights to “Seinfeld”…and it’s finally launching October 1st!
- PICS: Seth Rogen shaved his hair and beard and everyone is saying he went from “father to DADDY”!
- Simone Biles gave the father of her Olympic teammate Suni Lee a NEW WHEELCHAIR
- Post Malone is teaming up with Jagermeister to HELP ARTISTS AND VENUES that took a hit from the coronavirus
- Justin Bieber will PERFORM at the “VMAs” for the first time since 2015
- Guests for the FINAL SEASON of “Ellen” will include Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, Kim Kardashian, Tiffany Haddish, Imagine Dragons, Melissa McCarthy, Diddy, Julianne Moore, and Melissa Etheridge
- Elton John s releasing a new album called “The Lockdown Sessions” on October 22nd that includes COLLABS with Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, and more
- PICS: Tom Holland wished his “MJ” . . . and real-life girlfriend . . . Zendaya a happy birthday
- PICS: Hilary Duff shared some pictures from the set of “How I Met Your Father”
- 16-year-old Alana “Don’t Call Me Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is DATING a 20-year-old college student
- NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ CASTS Jane Krakowski as Lily St Regis
- Showtime did a documentary on The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show