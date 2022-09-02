Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/2/22)

- According to “Variety”, Cardi B, Bella Thorne, and Blac Chyna all made more than $100 MILLION last year on OnlyFans. Blac Chyna was pulling in $20 million a month, for a grand total of $240 million….and Denise Richards says her husband shoots a lot of her OnlyFans content, because “he knows what GUYS LIKE”
- Britney Spears’ son BREAKS SILENCE on their relationship, ‘I just want her to get better’…and she has responded in an OPEN LETTER to Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, where she calls out Kevin Federline again, “Tell your father to go try and at least mow the lawn”….while Kevin sat down for ANOTHER “TELL-ALL” interview this time with 60 Minutes Australia
- Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian makes all the decisions about their children because she is ‘half-white’ and says a PORN ADDICTION ‘destroyed his family’
- PICS: Leonardo DiCaprio spotted partying with a 22 year old model days after breaking up with his 25 year old girlfriend!!! Someone on Reddit made a CHART of his girlfriends…and no one gets past 25!!!
- PICS: Jennifer Lopez details lavish wedding weekend to Ben Affleck in Georgia as she shares intimate photos from the big day
- The latest internet controversy…is Lemon-Lime Gatorade actually YELLOW OR GREEN ?
- Alicia Keys was FORCIBLY KISSED on the cheek by an older female fan, she later said, “Trust me, I was like what the [EFF]!!!!!!! Don’t she know what time it is???”
- 72 year old Sigourney Weaver plays a TEENAGER in “Avatar: The Way of Water”. She said it’s a huge stretch, and that she probably wouldn’t have been cast if she and director James Cameron weren’t already friends.
- Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are being sued for allegedly GROOMING and molesting two kids while making comedy videos with them….however, Tiffany’s attorney says several lawyers have taken this case in the past, then dropped it because it has no merit.
- VIDEO: Gloria Estefan got her own Barbie Doll for her birthday!
- VIDEO: Watch comedian Matt Friend do impressions of Jeff Goldblum, John Oliver, and Andy Cohen . . . while standing next to them
- VIDEO: Ashton Kutcher & Kim Kardashian are is now pimping for Peloton, running on a treadmill alongside Kim Kardashian
- Seth Rogen and Pete Davidson will star in a movie about the GAMESTOP STOCK debacle