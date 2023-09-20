bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/20/23)

Kim Kardashian Is Seen Arriving At A Basketball Game On February
Kim Kardashian is seen arriving at a basketball game on February 17, 2023 in Thousand Oaks, California.
  • Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reveal FIRST PHOTOS of their new baby boy, Riot Rose…and of course they were taken by Vogue
  • Kim Kardashian has reportedly been “HANGING OUT” with Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Junior
  • VIDEO: Ed Sheeran popping up at random fan’s HOMES and playing music for them! He’s recorded an entire LIVE ALBUM from fans living rooms!
  • A woman GAVE BIRTH at 50 Cent’s concert in Vancouver, Washington!
  • Despite the writers & actors strike…Hallmark is releasing 40 NEW HOLIDAY MOVIES! (They didn’t break the streak, they ramped up production before it happened)
  • For the first time in 18 years….Vanna White gets A RAISE! She’ll stay on “Wheel of Fortune” for 2 more years after Pat Sajak leaves
  • Swifties LITERALLY CRASHED GOOGLE trying to solve the “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” vault puzzles!
  • 98 Degrees says *NSYNC STOLE their comeback thunder!
  • Nicolas Cage is receiving AWARDS CHATTER for his upcoming dark comedy “Dream Scenario“…will it be the best film he’s ever done????
  • VIDEO: Chris Stapleton and Snoop Dogg covered Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” on “Monday Night Football” and people can’t get enough!
  • Is Caitlyn Jenner going to reveal all the Kardashian SECRETS in new docuseries???? TRAILER HERE
  • The DIVORCE TIMELINE for Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez is messssyyyyy!
  • “The Hunger Games” is RETURNING TO THEATERS ahead of the release of the prequel.
  • Chris Evans could live a life WITHOUT ACTING, “When I look at my own life and it’s under a microscope, or when I consider my own experience, it leads to cyclical unhappiness . . . I could just make furniture for nobody and be happy . .”
  •  Bijou Phillips is DIVORCING Danny Masterson, after he was sentenced to 30 years to life for rape
  • Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner have SETTLED their divorce

 

 