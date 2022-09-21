Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/21/22)

- After Adam Levine DENIES affair with Sumner Stroh, MULTIPLE WOMEN come forward with DMs from the Maroon 5 frontman! (VIDEO HERE and HERE) While he said he only sent “flirty” DMs, a new woman has PROOF they met in person! And his YOGA INSTRUCTOR is the 4th woman to come forward
- Sumner apologizes to Behati Prinsloo in 2nd TIKTOK and told PageSix that the affair happened “last year” when she “graduated college in 2021″ and it WAS PHYSICAL
@stuartbrazell
Replying to @natures.candy #greenscreen More Adam Levine direct messages #adamlevine #adamlevinecheating #directmessage
- PICS: Kim Kardashian bought a Cindy Crawford’s former home for $70 million! And it’s TOTALLY opposite to her dystopian mansion
- VIDEO: Lil Nas X wax figure for Madam Tussaud’s looks SO REAL he was able to TRICK his friends and family on Facetime! Including Lizzo, Troye Sivan, and Olivia Rodrigo
- Kris Jenner says it’s hard to watch Khloe IN PAIN as they discuss baby number 2!
- Kanye claims someone is trying to sell his catalog out from under him. He’s even COMPARING HIMSELF to Taylor Swift
- Margot Robbie called the viral ‘Barbie’ photos the ‘most HUMILIATING MOMENT of my life’
- VIDEO: Here’s the trailer for Selena Gomez’s documentary, “My Mind & Me”. It hits AppleTV+ on November 4th
- Adam Sandler had HIP SURGERY
- Ted Lasso might have a CAMEO in “FIFA 23”
- Ana de Armas said she a left a CARD at Marilyn Monroe’s grave on the first day of production, “We were asking for permission in a way. Everyone felt a huge responsibility.”
- “Saturday Night Live” kicks off its 48th season on October 1st with Miles Teller hosting and Kendrick Lamar as musical guest. On the 15th, Megan Thee Stallion will HOST AND be the musical guest.
- PICS: Priyanka Chopra took her daughter Malti on her first trip to New York City
- “Inside Amy Schumer” is returning for a 5th SEASON on October 20th
- VIDEO: Jessica Alba and her 11-year-old daughter Haven are the cutest doing a TikTok dance challenge
- Roseanne is doing a new STANDUP SPECIAL for the Fox News streaming service, Fox Nation
- The child molestation lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears was DROPPED
- Arsenio Hall’s house has been hit twice by burglars . . . while he WAS HOME!
- VIDEO: Here’s a teaser for the upcoming Hulu series “Welcome to Chippendales”