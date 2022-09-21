Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/21/22)

LOS ANGELES – FEB 10: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo at the Adam Levine Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony at Musicians Institute on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA

After Adam Levine DENIES affair with Sumner Stroh, MULTIPLE WOMEN come forward with DMs from the Maroon 5 frontman! (VIDEO HERE and HERE) While he said he only sent “flirty” DMs, a new woman has PROOF they met in person! And his YOGA INSTRUCTOR is the 4th woman to come forward

Sumner apologizes to Behati Prinsloo in 2nd TIKTOK and told PageSix that the affair happened “last year” when she “graduated college in 2021″ and it WAS PHYSICAL