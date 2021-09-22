Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/22/21)

- A man in the UK was on a hike….when suddenly a helicopter landed on the trail, Tom Cruise jumped out and then rand OFF THE CLIFF!
- Nicole Richie literally set herself ON FIRE blowing out her 40th birthday candles!
Nicole Richie shares video of her hair being set on fire while blowing out candles for 40th birthday:
"Well… so far 40 is 🔥" pic.twitter.com/wiqOr6lzKX
- Ariana Grande says she’s BROKEN EVERY RULE in her contract on “The Voice” because she’s so “obsessed” with her team
- Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had a BASEMENT FIRE! A firefighter had to be treated but everyone is ok.
- PICS: Bindi Irwin and her adorable family!
- Uma Thurman opened up about having an ABORTION in her late teens, “I am 51 years old, and I am sharing it with you from the home where I have raised my three children, who are my pride and joy.”
- Daniel Craig does not think there should be a female James Bond, “There should simply be BETTER PARTS for women and actors of color . . . Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”
- VIDEO: Family Guy did a PSA about getting the COVID vaccine
- The Fugees are GOING ON TOUR for the first time in 25 years, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1996 album “The Score”
- McDonald’s will phase out the PLASTIC TOYS in Happy Meals…don’t worry, they’ll still include toys just not ones made of plastic
- The top three most popular FUNERAL SONGS are: “Cigarette Daydreams” by Cage the Elephant . . . “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth . . . and “Mr Loverman” by Ricky Montgomery
- VIDEO: You have to watch Lil Nas X’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”