By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/22/21)

LOS ANGELES – JUN 08: TOM CRUISE arrives to the “Rock of Ages” World Premiere on June 08, 2012 in Hollywood, CA
  • A man in the UK was on a hike….when suddenly a helicopter landed on the trail, Tom Cruise jumped out and then rand OFF THE CLIFF! 
  • Nicole Richie literally set herself ON FIRE blowing out her 40th birthday candles!

  • Ariana Grande says she’s BROKEN EVERY RULE in her contract on “The Voice” because she’s so “obsessed” with her team
  • Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith had a BASEMENT FIRE! A firefighter had to be treated but everyone is ok.
  • PICS: Bindi Irwin and her adorable family!
  • Uma Thurman opened up about having an ABORTION in her late teens,  “I am 51 years old, and I am sharing it with you from the home where I have raised my three children, who are my pride and joy.”
  • Daniel Craig does not think there should be a female James Bond, “There should simply be BETTER PARTS for women and actors of color . . . Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”
  • VIDEO: Family Guy did a PSA about getting the COVID vaccine
  • The Fugees are GOING ON TOUR for the first time in 25 years, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1996 album “The Score”
  • McDonald’s will phase out the PLASTIC TOYS in Happy Meals…don’t worry, they’ll still include toys  just not ones made of plastic
  • The top three most popular FUNERAL SONGS are: “Cigarette Daydreams” by Cage the Elephant . . . “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth . . . and “Mr Loverman” by Ricky Montgomery
  • VIDEO: You have to watch Lil Nas X’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene”