Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/22/22)

- The internet is absolutely ROASTING Adam Levine for his CRINGE DMs as a 5th woman he messaged comes forward! And pregnant Behati Prinsloo is reportedly “upset but she does BELIEVE HIM that there was no physical affair”
the best part of the adam levine sexts is that u know he was getting all worked up meanwhile this girl was probably eating fettuccine alfredo on the couch and laughing with her friends about it
— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) September 22, 2022
- PICS: The Byers’ house from “Stranger Things” just hit the market for $300,000…and the Zillow listing is fully embracing the show! And if you could unblur this PHOTO, you would know everything that’s going to happen on Season 5!
- PICS: Olivia Wilde sports a feather boa at Harry Styles Madison Square Garden show!
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby #2 via surrogate as cameras roll in delivery room for season 2 premiere!
- Tiffany Haddish says she ‘LOST EVERYTHING’ after molestation lawsuit: ‘All my gigs are gone’
- PICS: Post Malone still hasn’t made peace with that hole he fell into onstage
- Brad Pitt debuts SKINCARE LINE and credits ex Gwyneth Paltrow for getting him to wash his face
- Katy Perry REFUSES to get a full-time nanny because she thinks it’s important to “participate”
- The next James Bond actor should be willing to commit 10 to 12 YEARS OF THEIR LIFE to the franchise
- Taylor Swift has three categories she puts her lyrics in, depending on the pen she imagines she’s writing them with. They are: Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics, and GLITTER GEL Pen Lyrics
- VIDEO: ‘Breaking Bad’ scene becomes viral TikTok trend 14 years later
- VIDEO: Drake draining threes in a pickup game
- Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 announced yesterday that his latest cancer scan came back CLEAN
- Adam Sandler said the NEGATIVE REVIEWS of his movies only bother him sometimes because he puts the people he cares about in them