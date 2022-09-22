bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/22/22)

LOS ANGELES - NOV 13: Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine arrives fo
LOS ANGELES – NOV 13: Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine arrives for Baby2Baby 10 Year Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, CA
  • The internet is absolutely ROASTING Adam Levine for his CRINGE DMs as a 5th woman he messaged comes forward! And pregnant Behati Prinsloo is reportedly “upset but she does BELIEVE HIM that there was no physical affair”

  • PICS: The Byers’ house from “Stranger Things” just hit the market for $300,000…and the Zillow listing is fully embracing the show! And if you could unblur this PHOTO, you would know everything that’s going to happen on Season 5!
  • PICS: Olivia Wilde sports a feather boa at Harry Styles Madison Square Garden show!
  • PICS: Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby #2 via surrogate as cameras roll in delivery room for season 2 premiere!
  • Tiffany Haddish says she ‘LOST EVERYTHING’ after molestation lawsuit: ‘All my gigs are gone’
  • PICS: Post Malone still hasn’t made peace with that hole he fell into onstage
  • Brad Pitt debuts SKINCARE LINE and credits ex Gwyneth Paltrow for getting him to wash his face
  • Katy Perry REFUSES to get a full-time nanny because she thinks it’s important to “participate”
  • The next James Bond actor should be willing to commit 10 to 12 YEARS OF THEIR LIFE to the franchise
  • Taylor Swift has three categories she puts her lyrics in, depending on the pen she imagines she’s writing them with.  They are:  Quill Lyrics, Fountain Pen Lyrics, and GLITTER GEL Pen Lyrics
  • VIDEO: ‘Breaking Bad’ scene becomes viral TikTok trend 14 years later
  • VIDEO: Drake draining threes in a pickup game
  •  Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 announced yesterday that his latest cancer scan came back CLEAN
  • Adam Sandler said the NEGATIVE REVIEWS of his movies only bother him sometimes because he puts the people he cares about in them