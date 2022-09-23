bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/23/22)

Kris Jenner at the Art Of Elysium's 12th Annual Heaven Celebrati
Kris Jenner at the Art Of Elysium’s 12th Annual Heaven Celebration held at the Private Venue in Los Angeles, USA on January 5, 2019.
  • Kris Jenner FORGOT she owned a Beverly Hills condo that she only uses it to store champagne and wrap Christmas gifts
  • Harry Styles concert souvenir fight totally DIVIDES the internet….who’s drumstick should it be????
@pombotv

Who got the short end of stick? #HarryStyles #MadisonSquareGarden better-negotiator

♬ original sound – Avelino Pombo

 

  • Ellen DeGeneres’ protégée slams her for ‘MANIPULATING‘ him, saying she became ‘domineering’, criticized his mother and ‘degraded’ everyone she worked with
  • Halsey wonders if they ‘chose the wrong life,’ calling it ‘SUFFOCATING
  • Lil Nas X announced that he’s the new president of “League of Legends”, and released a NEW SONG called “Star Walkin’
  • VIDEO: Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian for “any stressed I have caused” in new interview where he opens up about the struggles of co-parenting
  • Shania Twains NEW MUSIC is officially here!
  • Johnny Depp is seriously DATING his UK lawyer in his defamation trial
  • Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin (married in 1997) did NOT HAVE A PRENUP, but they’re trying to settle their divorce out of court
  • 1,646 random things from Betty White’s life are FOR SALE, and here are 45 of the most random things you can buy
  • Bob Saget’s Scleroderma Fundraiser tribute show raised $1.2 MILLION
  • The SOUNDTRACK to “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” will include Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Shawn Mendes . . . who plays the voice of Lyle
  • “Wheel of Fortune” fans were kind of grossed out that “WARM, WET, & WILD” was the answer to a puzzle
  • Beyoncé is going on TOUR next summer
  • Check out Sam Smith’s NEW TRACK “Unholy”, featuring Kim Petras