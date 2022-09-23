Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/23/22)

- Kris Jenner FORGOT she owned a Beverly Hills condo that she only uses it to store champagne and wrap Christmas gifts
- Harry Styles concert souvenir fight totally DIVIDES the internet….who’s drumstick should it be????
@pombotv
Who got the short end of stick? #HarryStyles #MadisonSquareGarden better-negotiator
- Ellen DeGeneres’ protégée slams her for ‘MANIPULATING‘ him, saying she became ‘domineering’, criticized his mother and ‘degraded’ everyone she worked with
- Halsey wonders if they ‘chose the wrong life,’ calling it ‘SUFFOCATING’
- Lil Nas X announced that he’s the new president of “League of Legends”, and released a NEW SONG called “Star Walkin’
- VIDEO: Kanye West apologizes to Kim Kardashian for “any stressed I have caused” in new interview where he opens up about the struggles of co-parenting
- Shania Twains NEW MUSIC is officially here!
- Johnny Depp is seriously DATING his UK lawyer in his defamation trial
- Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin (married in 1997) did NOT HAVE A PRENUP, but they’re trying to settle their divorce out of court
- Bob Saget’s Scleroderma Fundraiser tribute show raised $1.2 MILLION
- The SOUNDTRACK to “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” will include Stevie Wonder, Elton John, and Shawn Mendes . . . who plays the voice of Lyle
- “Wheel of Fortune” fans were kind of grossed out that “WARM, WET, & WILD” was the answer to a puzzle
- Beyoncé is going on TOUR next summer
- Check out Sam Smith’s NEW TRACK “Unholy”, featuring Kim Petras