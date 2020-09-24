Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/24/20)

- Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announce the birth of their BABY GIRL!
Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw
— zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020
- It’s CONFIRMED! Tom Cruise is GOING TO SPACE October 2021 to make a movie!
- “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro impales his hand in a TERRIBLE BOWLING ACCIDENT that is pretty hard to even read about
- PICS: Kevin Hart received a huge painting of his late mother, and it’s one of the best gifts he’s ever received
- VIDEO: Amy Schumer caught her son saying “mom” for the first time on camera and totally lost it!
- Brandon Leake becomes first ever SPOKEN WORD POET to win “America’s Got Talent” last night
- Hall & Oates are celebrating a BILLION STREAMS of their song “You Make My Dreams”…which wasn’t even a hit intially!
- Michael Jackson’s cousin Marsha took a BLOOD-STAINED Propofol IV from Michael’s bedroom after he died, and is trying to AUCTION IT
- Tom Hanks says he PAID FOR PORTIONS of “Forrest Gump” out of his own pocket….which is the big reason why he made $65 million on the film!