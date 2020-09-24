bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/24/20)

gigi zayn
  • Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announce the birth of their BABY GIRL!

  • It’s CONFIRMED! Tom Cruise is GOING TO SPACE October 2021 to make a movie!
  • “Cake Boss” star Buddy Valastro impales his hand in a TERRIBLE BOWLING ACCIDENT that is pretty hard to even read about
  • PICS: Kevin Hart received a huge painting of his late mother, and it’s one of the best gifts he’s ever received
  • VIDEO: Amy Schumer caught her son saying “mom” for the first time on camera and totally lost it!
  • Brandon Leake becomes first ever SPOKEN WORD POET to win “America’s Got Talent” last night
  • Hall & Oates are celebrating a BILLION STREAMS of their song “You Make My Dreams”…which wasn’t even a hit intially!
  • Michael Jackson’s cousin Marsha took a BLOOD-STAINED Propofol IV from Michael’s bedroom after he died, and is trying to AUCTION IT
  • Tom Hanks says he PAID FOR PORTIONS of “Forrest Gump” out of his own pocket….which is the big reason why he made $65 million on the film!

 

 