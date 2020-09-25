Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/25/20)

- 2 months after he proposed with a $1 million ring, Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich SPLIT! Neither have commented but both have POSTED on IG! Is her “Dogs Over People” shirt a MESSAGE?
- Chris Rock tried hard to get Cardi B into standup comedy! And Chris is HOSTING “Saturday Night Live” season premier with Megan Thee Stallion!
- Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper are giving $250,000 to people affected by the pandemic
- PICS: Selena Gomez isn’t afraid anymore to show off her kidney transplant scar!
- Simon Cowell has “TAKEN SOME STEPS” after breaking his back earlier this summer
- PICS: Check out Chadwick Boseman’s mural in Downtown Disney
- Mandy Moore is pregnant with her FIRST CHILD
- New research finds Lady Gaga is most popular artist to WORK OUT TO
- PICS: Here’s why Kelly Clarkson was wearing on eye patch on her show!
- Tyra Banks admits she’s messed up the hosting on “Dancing with the Stars”
@tyrabanks
Get back up again. Always. #HelloFall #learnontiktok #learnontiktok #hate #haterz
- “Black Widow”, “West Side Story”, “Eternals” all POSTPONE release dates!
- Ryan Gosling is turning ’80s TV show “The Fall Guy” into A MOVIE!
- The Doobie Brothers sent Bill Murray a HILARIOUS CEASE & DESIST because he used their song in an ad for his golf shirts, adding “We’d almost be OK with it if the shirts weren’t so damn ugly. But it is what it is.”
- VIDEO: Someone went through the entire 1987 Alvin & the Chipmunks movie “The Chipmunk Adventure” and pitch-corrected them…and now they sound like adults