Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/26/23)

By Brooke Fox |
- “The Office” is getting a REBOOT?!?!?!?! Greg Daniels, the original showrunner, is reportedly bring the show back…but no one knows which (if any) original cast members would be on board!
- Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hung out ‘several times’ in ‘PRIVATE SETTINGS’ before Chiefs game…but his jersey sales have skyrocketed 400% AFTER TAYLOR showed up!
- PICS: Kim Kardashian looks sooooo different with a buzzed head and heavy glasses!
- Julia Fox says she didn’t write about having sex with Kanye West in her memoir because “there, like, WASN’T ANY”
- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree to keep their kids IN NYC for right now
- Native American activist, Rhonda LeValdo, is calling on Taylor Swift to help get the Chiefs to ABANDON the Tomahawk chop and change the team name!
- 51-year-old Dane Cook MARRIED his 24-year-old girlfriend
- Kathy Griffin says “almost all” male comics have SPOTTERS . . . guys who search the crowd and pick out women for them to hook up with later
- Ryan Seacrest plans to CHANGE NOTHING when he takes over “Wheel of Fortune”
- Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly DATING a 25-year-old
- VIDEO: Bad Bunny released a video for “Un Preview”
- Alicia Keys filed a trademark for her own line of teas called “Alicia TEAS”
- VIDEO: Here’s the extended version of Winona Ryder and Dan Levy’s cameos in “Haunted Mansion”