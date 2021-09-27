bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/27/21)

dog the bounty hunter
  • Dog the Bounty Hunter has INTERJECTED himself into the Gabby Petito / Brian Laundrie case…he SHOWED UP at the Florida home of Brian’s parents this weekend [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • The new Britney Spears documentary claims her dad Jamie and a security firm ran a surveillance apparatus that monitored her phone and secretly REOCORDED BEDROOM AUDIO 
  • William Shatner is going INTO ORBIT next month on Jeff Bezos’ next space flight at the age of 90! It’ll make him the oldest ever to go to space!
  • Nick Cannon is taking a break from HAVING KIDS after his therapist advised him to be celibate
  • VIDEO: Watch Billie Eilish yell at security in the middle of her show, “One job, please.”
  • VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly PUNCHES concert goer
  • Elon Musk and Grimes are “SEMI SEPARATED” whatever that means
  • Anderson Cooper  says he won’t leave his son an INHERITANCE
  • Cheryl Burke to miss ‘DWTS’ after TESTING POSITIVE for COVID-19
  • Two of “The View” co-hosts were pulled off the set mid-show because they tested POSTIVE for COVID…but later tested negative
  • VIDEO: 55-year-old Cindy Crawford did Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty” fashion show . . . and crushed it
  • New COLLEGE COURSE you might just ace, “Deconstructing Drake & The Weeknd”
  • Lena Dunham MARRIES Luis Felber…they’ve been DATING since the start of the year
  • “Wedding Crashers 2” is SCRAPPED before it even really began…and it’s all Disney’s fault
  • PICS: Jack White has a new look
  • Check out trailers for the new seasons of “STRANGER THINGS“, “OZARK“, and “BRIDGERTON
  • Here’s the new Coldplay/BTS song “My Universe”