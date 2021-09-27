Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/27/21)

By Brooke Fox |
- Dog the Bounty Hunter has INTERJECTED himself into the Gabby Petito / Brian Laundrie case…he SHOWED UP at the Florida home of Brian’s parents this weekend [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- The new Britney Spears documentary claims her dad Jamie and a security firm ran a surveillance apparatus that monitored her phone and secretly REOCORDED BEDROOM AUDIO
- William Shatner is going INTO ORBIT next month on Jeff Bezos’ next space flight at the age of 90! It’ll make him the oldest ever to go to space!
- Nick Cannon is taking a break from HAVING KIDS after his therapist advised him to be celibate
- VIDEO: Watch Billie Eilish yell at security in the middle of her show, “One job, please.”
- VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly PUNCHES concert goer
- Elon Musk and Grimes are “SEMI SEPARATED” whatever that means
- Anderson Cooper says he won’t leave his son an INHERITANCE
- Cheryl Burke to miss ‘DWTS’ after TESTING POSITIVE for COVID-19
- Two of “The View” co-hosts were pulled off the set mid-show because they tested POSTIVE for COVID…but later tested negative
- VIDEO: 55-year-old Cindy Crawford did Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty” fashion show . . . and crushed it
- New COLLEGE COURSE you might just ace, “Deconstructing Drake & The Weeknd”
- Lena Dunham MARRIES Luis Felber…they’ve been DATING since the start of the year
- “Wedding Crashers 2” is SCRAPPED before it even really began…and it’s all Disney’s fault
- PICS: Jack White has a new look
- Check out trailers for the new seasons of “STRANGER THINGS“, “OZARK“, and “BRIDGERTON“
- Here’s the new Coldplay/BTS song “My Universe”