Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/27/22)

- Here’s the list! The TOP POP CULTURE Halloween Costumes for 2022!!!! Are you going as one of these? Get ready to see a lot of “Stranger Things” characters and every woman dressed as Barbie!
- Kim Kardashian couldn’t walk in her Dolce & Gabbana dress and the VIDEO is hysterical! She also has to take her TOP OFF to text when she’s wearing built-in gloves, “It’s a real problem”
@steph_shep
I’ll let you caption this ⬇️
- Brad Pitt and model Emily Ratajkowski have reportedly been DATING IN SECRET! Brad is 58 . . . Emily is 31
- Alec Baldwin could soon face CRIMINAL CHARGES for allegedly firing the round that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust”
- Kanye said he knows how London is feeling with Queen Elizabeth’s death, because “I lost MY QUEEN too”
- YouTube age-restricted Nicki Minaj’s new video “Likkle Miss” and she thinks it’s a CONSPIRACY! She claims YouTube is working with another label to sabotage her and limit the number of views it gets.
- Christian Bale had to STOP TALKING to Chris Rock on the set of “Amsterdam” because he was making him laugh too much
- One-hit wonder from Aqua, “Barbie Girl”, will NOT BE FEATURED in the upcoming live-action “Barbie” movie
- Daniel Franzese vents FRUSTRATION over Brendan Fraser’s casting in ‘The Whale’….”I guess you can go ahead and wear a fat suit and do what you got to do and get your Oscar. We’ll just sit here, waiting,”
- PICS: Katherine Heigl shares VERY rare photo with ALL three of her children and her husband of 13 years Josh Kelley
- VIDEO: Nancy Wilson from Heart recorded a song and video in tribute to Taylor Hawkins called “Amigo Amiga”
- Kelly Ripa admits there were “GOOD DAY AND BAD DAYS” when she co-hosted “Live!” with Regis Philbin, “I loved him, and I still do.”