bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/28/21)

LOS ANGELES - SEP 11: Nicolas Cage at the "Mandy" Los Angeles S
LOS ANGELES – SEP 11: Nicolas Cage at the “Mandy” Los Angeles Special Screening at the Egyptian Theater on September 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA
  • Drunk and disorderly Nicolas Cage mistaken for ‘HOMELESS MAN‘, thrown out of Vegas bar

  • Eminem opens NEW RESTAURANT called…Mom’s Spaghetti [SCROLL DOWN FOR COMMERCIAL]
  • Demi Lovato saw a floating blue orb in Joshua Tree that they called a beautiful and incredible ALIEN EXPERIENCE
  • Shaquille O’Neal announces his retirement from BEING A CELEBRITY: ‘I’m done with it’
  • R. Kelly was found guilty of all 9 COUNTS  in his sex trafficking trial in New York…victims react to verdict, “I’m ready to start living my life FREE FROM FEAR”
  • Will Smith says he and Jada Pinkett Smith have EVOLVED PAST MONOGAMY
  • PICS: Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy are Instagram official
  • PICS: An Ed Sheeran lookalike uses disguises out in public after too many crazy fan encounters….he does though get sent free stuff and gets into restaurants and clubs as a VIP
  • Daniel Craig DOES NOT want Hugh Jackman to be the next James Bond
  • Jamie Foxx wants to REMAKE Stephen King’s “Misery” but based on an evening with a fan couple who won the opportunity in a charity auction that got really weird for him!
  • Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne welcomed a BABY GIRL.  His name is La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne
  • The only main cast member who won’t be back when “SNL” returns on Saturday is Beck Bennett….everyone else is STAYING
  • This 4 year old had a “Halloween” themed birthday because she LOVE MICHAEL MYERS so much that when he showed up to the party she couldn’t stop saying “I love you”

 