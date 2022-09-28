Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/28/22)

- Drew Barrymore’s pizza “salad” is making people VERY ANGRY….is scrapping all the pizza toppings off into lettuce the GREATEST crime against humanity???
@drewbarrymore
Wait for it…🍕🥗
- Pusha T trashes the McDonald’s McRib in 2nd DISS TRACK written for Arby’s! And yes, he’s also selling some sweet MERCH [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
- YouTuber Ned Fulmer FIRED from Try Guys, admits to cheating on wife with Try Guys coworker!
- Hailey Bieber says she has SPOKEN to Selena Gomez since marrying Justin Bieber, “I respect her a lot”
- VIDEO: Lizzo made HISTORY by playing a President James Madison’s 200 year old crystal flute for the first time!
- Here’s the VIDEO for Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer”
- Hayden Panettiere says relinquishing custody of daughter was the ‘most HEARTBREAKING thing’
- Tiger Woods’ 13-year-old son, Charlie, give his 1st POST GOLF INTERVIEW…his caddie was Tiger
- Anthony Bourdain TEXTS published in new biography reveal grim final days: “I hate my fans…I hate being famous…I hate my job”
- Katie Couric reveals she was diagnosed with BREAST CANCER
- Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ receives new CRITICISM over a Jeffery Dahmer line following Netflix’s series….and many victim’s families are asking people NOT TO WATCH because it’s retraumatising for them & Netlifx didn’t get their permission
- Constance Wu opens up about SEXUAL ASSAULT at the beginning of her career
- Maroon 5 announced a Las Vegas RESIDENCY that kicks off in March
- Cardi B REGRETS turning down a multimillion-dollar deal with “Call of Duty”
- VIDEO: The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert was last night and one of the biggest surprise performances was Miley Cyrus with Def Leppard and Joe Elliott on “Photograph”
- Hugh Jackman will RETURN as Wolverine for “Deadpool 3”
- Filming “That ’90s Show” with Ashton Kutcher made Mila Kunis MORE NERVOUS than anything else in her career
- VIDEO: This could be fake, but it’s supposedly Michael Jackson using his “deep voice” during a show in Copenhagen in 1997