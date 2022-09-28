bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/28/22)

drew pizza
  • Drew Barrymore’s pizza “salad” is making people VERY ANGRY….is scrapping all the pizza toppings off into lettuce the GREATEST crime against humanity???
  • Pusha T trashes the McDonald’s McRib in 2nd DISS TRACK written for Arby’s! And yes, he’s also selling some sweet MERCH [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
  • YouTuber Ned Fulmer FIRED from Try Guys, admits to cheating on wife with Try Guys coworker!
  • Hailey Bieber says she has SPOKEN to Selena Gomez since marrying Justin Bieber, “I respect her a lot”
  • VIDEO: Lizzo made HISTORY by playing a President James Madison’s 200 year old crystal flute for the first time!
  • Here’s the VIDEO for Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer”
  • Hayden Panettiere says relinquishing custody of daughter was the ‘most HEARTBREAKING thing’
  • Tiger Woods’ 13-year-old son, Charlie, give his 1st POST GOLF INTERVIEW…his caddie was Tiger
  • Anthony Bourdain TEXTS published in new biography reveal grim final days: “I hate my fans…I hate being famous…I hate my job”
  • Katie Couric reveals she was diagnosed with BREAST CANCER
  • Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ receives new CRITICISM over a Jeffery Dahmer line following Netflix’s series….and many victim’s families are asking people NOT TO WATCH because it’s retraumatising for them & Netlifx didn’t get their permission
  • Constance Wu opens up about SEXUAL ASSAULT at the beginning of her career
  • Maroon 5 announced a Las Vegas RESIDENCY that kicks off in March
  • Cardi B REGRETS turning down a multimillion-dollar deal with “Call of Duty”
  • VIDEO: The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert was last night and one of the biggest surprise performances was Miley Cyrus with Def Leppard and Joe Elliott on “Photograph”
  • Hugh Jackman will RETURN as Wolverine for “Deadpool 3”
  • Filming “That ’90s Show” with Ashton Kutcher made Mila Kunis MORE NERVOUS than anything else in her career
  • VIDEO: This could be fake, but it’s supposedly Michael Jackson using his “deep voice” during a show in Copenhagen in 1997