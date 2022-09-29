Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/29/22)

- Award winning rapper Coolio DIED at age 59 yesterday in Los Angeles after EMTs spent 45 MINUTES trying to revive him….Michelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson pay TRIBUTE…Coolio was working on NEW MUSIC at the time of his death…and lastly, a clip is GOING VIRAL of Coolio using an Irish TV’s production crew as backing dancers after he was accidentally booked on the daytime talk show! [FULL VIDEO SCROLL ALL THE WAY DOWN]
RIP Coolio. Never forget his appearance on Irish daytime chatshow Open House, who, legend has it, booked him by mistake. They hadn't arranged backing dancers, so he made the middle-age production crew dress up and do it instead. Best TV ever. pic.twitter.com/gVxehs4rlt
— James Cotter (@sirjamesofcots) September 29, 2022
- This year’s “Time100 Next” list of RISING STARS includes SZA, Jack Harlow, Machine Gun Kelly, and “iCarly” star Jennette McCurdy
- VIDEO: Snoop Dogg’s WRONG ANSWERS on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” are exactly what we need more of in this world!
- Khloé Kardashian TURNED DOWN Tristan Thompson’s secret marriage proposal
- Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death revealed, she died from “OLD AGE“
- Hailey Bieber wants you to know that she and Justin are NOT INTO threesomes
- VIDEO: New documentary is coming out about how much hate Barney the Dinosaur inspired, called “I Love You, You Hate Me”. Even the guy who played Barney got death threats
- Kodak Black teamed up with a charity to help save 28 people from EVICTION at a housing project in Florida
- Billie Eilish, Kaley Cuoco and other celebrities have signed a letter asking for the end of HORSE DRAWN CARRIAGE rides in New York City
- AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” has already been RENEWED for a second season, even though it doesn’t premiere until Sunday
- Steve-O practiced celibacy for over a year, and said having an orgasm after that was “terribly UNDERWHELMING“
- A list of the BEST MOVIE MONOLOGUES includes Quint’s speech from “Jaws”, Sally Field’s funeral speech in “Steel Magnolias”, and Julia Stiles reading her poem in “10 Things I Hate About You”
- A Christopher Reeve Superman outfit might become the MOST EXPENSIVE superhero costume ever sold
- Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie” hit a BILLION STREAMS on Spotify
- Here’s Quentin Tarantino in a Japanese commercial for a speaker shaped like a dog