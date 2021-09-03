Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/3/21)

- PICS: OMG Britney Spear’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was just photographed ring shopping at Cartier….is it happening???
- Tiesto fan’s ASHES FIRED from confetti cannon in headline set
- VIDEO: Cardi B shared a video that showed flooding inside her Atlanta home, as tropical storm Ida continues to drench the eastern US
- Ariana Grande said she had “an OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE” listening to Diane Keaton sing “Thank U, Next”
- Nia DaCosta couldn’t pay off her STUDENT LOAN DEBT after landing a Marvel movie
- PICS: “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery doesn’t wash or even touch his hair!
- Lady Gaga’s former dog walker DOESN’T BLAME her for his misfortunes since he got shot walking her dogs, “[Gaga and her team are] my friends, and I love them and they’re absolutely there for me.”
- New rumored cast members for “Dancing with the Stars” include Lori Loughlin’s DAUGHTER OLIVIA JADE, NBA star Iman Shumpert, and Brian Austin Green
- Elvis’ ICONIC WHITE JUMPSUIT and cape from his 1972 Madison Square Garden show is going up for auction tomorrow
- magine Dragons are now the first band with 3 DIAMOND CERTIFIED songs, “Radioactive”, “Believer” and “Demons”
- There’s a BIZARRE FAN THEORY that the “Ted Lasso” character Roy Kent is computer generated. He’s not
- PICS: 80s icon Debbie Gibson is 51 and looks amazing!