bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/3/21)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX in Hollywood, USA on July 22, 2019.
  • PICS: OMG Britney Spear’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, was just photographed ring shopping at Cartier….is it happening???

  • Tiesto fan’s ASHES FIRED from confetti cannon in headline set
  • VIDEO: Cardi B shared a video that showed flooding inside her Atlanta home, as tropical storm Ida continues to drench the eastern US
  • Ariana Grande said she had “an OUT OF BODY EXPERIENCE” listening to Diane Keaton sing “Thank U, Next”
  • Nia DaCosta couldn’t pay off her STUDENT LOAN DEBT after landing a Marvel movie
  • PICS: “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery doesn’t wash or even touch his hair!
  • Lady Gaga’s former dog walker DOESN’T BLAME her for his misfortunes since he got shot walking her dogs, “[Gaga and her team are] my friends, and I love them and they’re absolutely there for me.”
  • New rumored cast members for “Dancing with the Stars” include Lori Loughlin’s DAUGHTER OLIVIA JADE, NBA star Iman Shumpert, and Brian Austin Green
  • Elvis’ ICONIC WHITE JUMPSUIT and cape from his 1972 Madison Square Garden show is going up for auction tomorrow
  • magine Dragons are now the first band with 3 DIAMOND CERTIFIED songs, “Radioactive”, “Believer” and “Demons”
  • There’s a BIZARRE FAN THEORY that the “Ted Lasso” character Roy Kent is computer generated.  He’s not
  • PICS: 80s icon Debbie Gibson is 51 and looks amazing!