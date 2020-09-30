Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/30/20)

- Lil Yachty is ARRESTED for going 150 mph in his Ferrari.. and is not happy with his MUG SHOT PIC! “God I look homeless and janky in my mugshot“
@lilyachty
#greenscreen slow down kiddies
- Wanna buy The Rosebud Motel from “Schitt’s Creek” ??? It’s going up FOR SALE!
- PICS: Jake Gyllenhaal posted an innocent throwback pic for a good cause and Taylor Swift fans flooded the comments!
- OMG There is a “Lion King” PREQUEL in the works…and it focuses on Simba’s dad Mufasa!
- 4 NEW HOLIDAY movies are coming to Netflix!
- Jennifer Aniston almost QUIT ACTING right before she got “The Morning Show”
- Alicia Keys, Post Malone, Luke Combs, and Bad Bunny are among the PERFORMERS at the “Billboard Music Awards”
- Alicia Silverstone’s son, Bear, got BULLIED for his long hair!
- Bad Bunny’s CROCS sold out instantly
- VIDEO: Hugh Jackman’s wife wants you to stop saying that her husband is gay
- PICS: Tom Felton shared an awesome “Harry Potter” throwback pic
- Tracee Ellis Ross caught someone PHOTOSHOPPING her butt
- PICS: Ryan Reynolds is back to work, and making “heavy eye contact” with his director
- VIDEO: If you hate the dentist, you might have trouble watching this video of Lindsey Vonn getting new teeth
- VIDEO: Shannen Doherty thinks she could have another 10 to 15 years in her