bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/30/20)

lil yachty
@lilyachty

#greenscreen slow down kiddies

♬ original sound – lilyachty

  • Wanna buy The Rosebud Motel from “Schitt’s Creek” ??? It’s going up FOR SALE!
  • PICS: Jake Gyllenhaal posted an innocent throwback pic for a good cause and Taylor Swift fans flooded the comments!
  • OMG There is a “Lion King” PREQUEL in the works…and it focuses on Simba’s dad Mufasa!
  • 4 NEW HOLIDAY movies are coming to Netflix!
  • Jennifer Aniston almost QUIT ACTING right before she got “The Morning Show”
  • Alicia Keys, Post Malone, Luke Combs, and Bad Bunny are among the PERFORMERS at the “Billboard Music Awards”
  • Alicia Silverstone’s son, Bear, got BULLIED for his long hair!
  • Bad Bunny’s CROCS sold out instantly
  • VIDEO: Hugh Jackman’s wife wants you to stop saying that her husband is gay
  • PICS: Tom Felton shared an awesome “Harry Potter” throwback pic
  • Tracee Ellis Ross caught someone PHOTOSHOPPING her butt
  • PICS: Ryan Reynolds is back to work, and making “heavy eye contact” with his director
  • VIDEO: If you hate the dentist, you might have trouble watching this video of Lindsey Vonn getting new teeth
  • VIDEO: Shannen Doherty thinks she could have another 10 to 15 years in her

 