Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/4/20)

- Professor spends $750 to get a Cameo from Snoop Dogg telling his students to read the syllabus!
- For a limited time you can get the Travis Scott MEAL at McDonald’s.
- Reports are saying that Robert Pattinson has COVID-19!
- Happy Birthday Beyonce! She donated $1 MILLION to help black-owned small businesses
- Mario Kart is coming to your LIVING ROOM FLOOR! “Mario Kart: Home Circuit” comes with REAL radio-controlled cars that use augmented reality so can race around your house!
- PICS: Demi Lovato has a new neck tattoo
- Rapper Silento famous for “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” charged with attacking 2 strangers WITH A HATCHET!
- Dr. Dre’s wife wants $2 million A MONTH in temporary support
- VIDEO: Lizzo teases us….and it’s hysterical NSFW
- PICS: Tom Bergeron made fun of the new Tyra Banks “Dancing with the Stars” poster
- “Jeopardy” legend Ken Jennings is joining the show as a CONSULTING PRODUCER
- PICS: Pillsbury just introduced a “Mean Girls”-inspired Toaster Strudel, and Lacey Chabert thinks it’s SO FETCH
- Jane Fonda says the person she regrets NOT SLEEPING with the most was Marvin Gaye
- Al Green just discovered his own meme!
who did this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/TzJZdbq0Xc
— Al Green (@algreen) September 2, 2020