bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/4/20)

snoop dog
  • Professor spends $750 to get a Cameo from Snoop Dogg telling his students to read the syllabus!
  • For a limited time you can get the Travis Scott MEAL at McDonald’s.
  • Reports are saying that Robert Pattinson has COVID-19!
  • Happy Birthday Beyonce! She donated $1 MILLION to help black-owned small businesses
  • Mario Kart is coming to your LIVING ROOM FLOOR! “Mario Kart: Home Circuit” comes with REAL radio-controlled cars that use augmented reality so can race around your house!
  • PICS: Demi Lovato has a new neck tattoo
  • Rapper Silento famous for “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)”  charged with attacking 2 strangers WITH A HATCHET! 
  • Dr. Dre’s wife wants $2 million A MONTH in temporary support
  • VIDEO: Lizzo teases us….and it’s hysterical NSFW
  • PICS: Tom Bergeron made fun of the new Tyra Banks “Dancing with the Stars” poster
  • “Jeopardy” legend Ken Jennings is joining the show as a CONSULTING PRODUCER
  • PICS: Pillsbury just introduced a “Mean Girls”-inspired Toaster Strudel, and Lacey Chabert thinks it’s SO FETCH
  • Jane Fonda says the person she regrets NOT SLEEPING with the most was Marvin Gaye
  • Al Green just discovered his own meme!