By Brooke Fox

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (9/6/23)

LOS ANGELES – FEB 24: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA
  • And it’s true….Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner FILE FOR DIVORCE! The couple have issued a STATEMENT, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage”. But there are rumors Sophie felt trapped and wants to PARTY which contradicts what she’s said in the past about being a homedbody
  • VIDEO: Gary Busey allegedly involved in hit and run…and then flees again when woman chases him down!
  •  Sam Asghari has officially UNFOLLOWED Britney Spears on Instagram
  • PICS: Tina Knowles posts rare photo of Beyonce with her kids for her birthday!
  • Diddy will RECEIVE the Global Icon Award at next week’s “VMAs”
  • Stephen King’s marriage was almost DESTROYED by “Mambo No 5”???? He was obsessed with the extended mix of Lou Bega’s 1999 song, “Mambo Number 5” and his wife told him if he played it one more time, she’d divorce him
  • VIDEO: Olivia Dunne, Mike Tyson, Tom Brady, Lil Wayne and more celebs all featured in the funny promo for Eli and Payton Manning Monday Night Football simulcast, called the  “Manningcast”
  • PICS: The Chainsmokers tried to recreate a sexy photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber for their new album cover, but it got rejected
  • VIDEO: They’re calling him “Botox Brady” after Tom Brady’s new funny promo for the NFL season
  • Nirvana is re-releasing “In Utero” for its 30th anniversary with 53 UNRELEASED SONGS
  • Bob Barker CAUSE OF DEATH at 99 was due to Alzheimer’s, hypertension, and other conditions
  • VIDEO: Miley Cyrus says she flirted with Ariana Grande when they performed together in 2015
  •   A BAR INSPIRED by the “John Wick” prequel series, “The Continental”, is coming to New York City